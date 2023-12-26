In the presence of the Minister of Education and Technical Education and Partners of Success

Cairo: Elsewedy Technical Academy (STA), affiliated to Elsewedy Electric, celebrated the graduation of a new batch of 350 students. The academy also marked the honoring of excellent graduates and the recognition of an impressive employment rate, exceeding 80 percent for academy graduates. The accomplished graduates demonstrated exceptional talents, positioning them to secure coveted job opportunities in esteemed companies and factories.

The celebration, hosted at Elsewedy Electric headquarters in Cairo Festival City, welcomed distinguished guests, including Dr. Reda Hegazy, the Minister of Education and Technical Education, Dr. Mohamed Megahed, the Deputy Minister of Education and Technical Education, Eng. Ahmed Elsewedy, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Elsewedy Electric Foundation, Mrs. Hanan Elrihany - Secretary-General and CEO and the attendance of several CEOs representing academic and technical partners. Additionally, a significant presence of the institution's executive leaders gathered to honor the students who exhibited exceptional performance at the national level.

Mrs. Hanan Elrihany said, “We are committed to providing state-of-the-art technical education systems for our youth at the academy. We are collaborating with the Ministry of Education and Technical Education and fostered partnerships with over 50 academic, technical, and industrial entities and sponsors dedicated to advancing technical education and vocational training in Egypt, aligning with the international standards. Today, we are witnessing the fruition of our efforts as we proudly graduate a new cohort from the academy. Remarkably, over 80 percent of them have secured positions in prominent companies affiliated with the academy's success partners, bringing the total number of graduates to over 2,000 male and female students.”

This year, STA takes pride in acknowledging the invaluable contributions of its partners to this success. Among the collaborators are Orange Egypt, Redcon, Sabbour Consulting, DB Schenker, Banque Misr Foundation, and Mantrac Egypt. Other collaborators include Elsewedy Electric, Iskraemeco - Egypt, Egy Plast, Elsewedy Sedco, Elsewedy Transformers, Elsewedy T&D, Elsewedy PSP, and Elsewedy Cables.

The best talents graduating from STA are poised to secure job opportunities at the headquarters of notable partners, including Unionaire Group, Talaat Moustafa Group, DB Schenker, Mantrac Egypt, Iskraemeco, Elsewedy Transformers, Elsewedy Sedco, Raya, Sumitomo, Sprea Misr, and Cairo Pac.

Eng. Ahmed Elsewedy stated: “We firmly believe in the significance of technical education and vocational training and their pivotal role in propelling economic growth in the country. Therefore, we extend all necessary forms of support to our youth to enhance their capabilities and equip them to meet the demands of the labor market in light of the current shifting industrial dynamics.”

It is worth mentioning that STA inaugurated its third branch in Sadat City, welcoming over 300 male and female students across various specializations. The academy also enrolled its first class of students with abilities, marking a milestone as the inaugural dual technical education school to implement this inclusive model, emphasizing its commitment to accessibility and integration. Additionally, the foundation stone has been laid for STA’s fourth branch in Ain Sokhna, in collaboration with Banque Misr and the Suez Canal Industrial Zone. Simultaneously, the second phase of opening the first Center of Excellence in Port Said governorate is nearing completion.

