SCZONE has witnessed the signing of a contract that allocates 30,000 square meters of land in 'Industria Sokhna' between Elsewedy Industrial Development and Torishima Service Solutions, which plans to invest USD 5 million.

Walid Gamal El-Din: “SCZONE is committed to reinforcing its partners, attracting prominent Japanese investments.”

Mohamed AlKmamah: “Allocating 30,000 square meters to establish Japanese water pump maintenance center in Sokhna zone with USD 5 million investement.”

Alister Flett: “Torishima is honored to establish a local service and manufacturing presence in Egypt, ensuring the most efficient and reliable pumps in the region.”

New Administrative Capital: The Chairman of the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) - Walid Gamal El-Din, has witnessed the signing ceremony for an allocation contract between Elsewedy Industrial Development (SD), a subsidiary of ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC (EE), and Torishima Service Solutions. Under the terms of the agreement, the Japanese company will establish a center for assembling, manufacturing, supplying, and maintaining large water pumps used for industrial and civil purposes, including sewage treatment and desalination plants. This center will span an area of 30,000 square meters in the "Industria Sokhna" project, which is owned by Elsewedy Industrial Development.

CEO, Elsewedy Industrial Development (SD) - Eng. Mohamed AlKammah, together with, Managing Director, Torishima Service Solutions - Alister Flett have inked the agreement. The signing ceremony was attended by the General Manager of Torishima Middle East - Ashraf Saleh, Director of Operations, Torishima Egypt - Ralph van Niekerk, and Heads of the Torishima Commercial Agency in Egypt - Hassan Hussein and Adel Saleh.

As part of this promising cooperation, Torishima will invest up to USD 5 million to create a state-of-the-art large pump service facility and establish a local spare parts industry to cater to the Egyptian market. The company's investments are expected to grow over the next five years.

Eng. Mohamed AlKammah - CEO, Elsewedy Industrial Development (SD), expressed his delight with the project, which confirms Egypt's promising investment opportunities in the industrial sector, particularly in the manufacturing of pumps and their accessories. He noted: “With unceasing dedication to attracting investments, Elsewedy Industrial Development currently owns a diversified portfolio of land amounting to approximately 27 million square meters. These lands are distributed across several zones and projects, including Tenth of Ramadan, Sixth of October, Sadat, and extending to African countries.”

AlKammah further elaborated: “Leveraging more than 20 years of experience, Elsewedy Industrial Development specializes in constructing and developing integrated and sustainable industrial cities in the region. The company provides a range of services, including master planning, consulting, infrastructure works, construction management, and engineering guidance. In addition, investors can benefit from a comprehensive package of advanced services for industrial parks, essential facilities, and top-notch infrastructure.”

Alister Flett - Managing Director, Torishima Service Solutions commented: “Torishima is honored to have the opportunity to establish a local service and manufacturing presence in Egypt. We look forward to partnering with key end users in the fields of water, wastewater, irrigation, and power to improve the reliability of the large pumps installed and ensure that Egypt has the most efficient pumps in the region.”

Flett added: “As a Japanese company, Torishima is confident that we can bring our technology, quality, and productivity to our new service center by training our Egyptian team on company values and traditions. The Egyptian service facility will occupy a key strategic location in our global network, bringing Torishima quality closer to our customers. We are thrilled about partnering with the Egyptian Government and our clients to take this significant step forward.”

Emphasizing SCZONE’s unwavering support for its industrial developers, Walid Gamal El-Din, Chairman of the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone, stated: “Capitalizing on this cooperation with the Japanese company, we strengthen relations between the two sides and attract diverse foreign investments within SCZONE. We aim to bolster Japanese investments, which can benefit from our prime geographical location, facilitating access of Japanese products to the African and European markets.”

It is worth mentioning that the Torishima Group intends to rehabilitate and optimize motors and pumps owned by the Egyptian Government that have been out of service for years in various industries. This prominent step reduces external spending by relying on Egyptian competencies and reusing equipment that was previously considered total waste. The center will be the largest in the region to meet the growing demand for water and increase industrial and agricultural productivity.