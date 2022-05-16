Cairo, Egypt - Elsewedy Electric, the leading Integrated Energy, Infrastructure, and Digital Solutions provider in the Middle East and Africa, launched the first busway dielectric epoxy insulation system facility in Africa.

The busway system is a prefabricated electrical distribution system consisting of bus bars in a protective enclosure including straight lengths, fittings, devices, and accessories. It is the ideal solution for large-built structures such as high-rise buildings, commercial and residential centers, hospitals, airports, data centers and buildings that require high preventive security standards due to its excellent short circuit, distribution of loads, and significantly low magnetic field, which minimizes its fire load and maximizes safety.

Within the framework of achieving the sustainability strategy and its modern direction in the design of industrial products and applying top industry standards, Elsewedy Electric busway system is the first local epoxy insulated busway system in the local market, compactly designed, flexible and easy to install with minimal maintenance and manpower requirements.

The new product is available in two ranges; POWERLINK: made from the highest connective electrical grade copper conductor, and SPINE: made from bi-metal aluminum; following international specifications and to be certified by ASTA / UL.

Customers will be supported with a full design package both BIM and AutoCAD, a full pre-sales and after-sales customer services, emergency production & services teams, and a 24/7 hotline with the aim of providing a comprehensive and satisfying customer experience.

Elsewedy Electric busway system factory is built on a 36,271 sqm with 50% covered area in the 10th of Ramadan city, and it is set to be one of the largest factories in the Middle East region, providing end markets with sandwiched non-ventilated busway systems, from 630 A to 6300 A copper and 630 A to 5000 A Aluminum (bimetal) conductor. The production facility is fully dedicated to manufacturing all components used in the busway system, including housing, conductors, insulators, and electro-plating.

“Introducing this high-tech busway system with international standards to the local and global markets proves that Elsewedy Electric has taken another big step towards localizing product manufacturing in Egypt, just in line with the national vision” Eng. Abdel Rahman El Sewedy, Head of Strategy and Corporate Development stated. “Elsewedy Electric is again raising the bar for the industrial development in Egypt and Africa by providing more secure and reliable electric solutions for mega structures,” he added.

Eng. Medhat Rizk, GM of Elsewedy Electric Busway System said, “Busway system is the backbone of any project. Localization with such high specs will fill a big market gap and introduce a big benefit to the market with the standard & services offered by Elsewedy Electric.” Eng. Rizk brings to Elsewedy Electric 33 years of international experience in Busway systems product knowhow, design, manufacturing, installation & tests, as well as first-hand experience by working with advanced technology facilities.

Busway systems in under Elsewedy Electric’s Electrical Products division which is led by Eng. Ashraf El Assal, VP Electrical Products. Elsewedy Electric is commitment to provide a wide range of electrical products to cover the market demands, not only for supply but also for installation & tests as per international standard.

Elsewedy Electric currently offers a complete range of transformers via 10 manufacturing facilities across Africa and Asia and have recently signed an agreement with Wolong Electric, one of the world's top manufacturers of electric motors, to trade electrical motors and establish a world-class service center, while exploring a strategy to localize the motor industry in Egypt.

-Ends-