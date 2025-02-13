Riyadh, KSA: Elm, a pioneer in digital solutions, concluded its participation in LEAP 2025, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The company showcased a wide range of its innovative digital solutions at the event, which aims to empower both the public and private sectors and reinforce the Kingdom’s standing as a leading hub for technology and innovation regionally and globally.

During its participation, Elm signed multiple strategic agreements with various organisations to promote the exchange of expertise and provide its advanced digital solutions. This move aligns with the company’s continuous efforts to foster a culture of entrepreneurship by strengthening an innovative mindset and boosting progress, which is part of the Saudi Vision 2030 objective of creating a thriving economy.

Majid bin Saad Al Arifi, Official Spokesman and CEO VP of the Marketing Sector at Elm, said: “LEAP 2025 served as an ideal platform for us to strengthen our capabilities in delivering cutting-edge digital innovations and developing state-of-the-art technological initiatives in line with our 2025-2028 strategy, which seeks to expand our footprint and foster sustainable development.”

Furthermore, Al Arifi added that the event offered Elm a dynamic opportunity to explore new growth prospects, establish strategic partnerships to boost effectiveness across various sectors, and accelerate the digital transformation process. This aligns with the company’s commitment to strengthen its leading position and continue its innovation by offering advanced integrated technological solutions that support regional and international digital business environments. Elm aims to boost Saudi Arabia’s global competitiveness, in line with its ambitious Vision 2030 goals to achieve digital transformation and sustainable innovation.

In line with its participation, Elm showcased a broad array of its cutting-edge solutions, such as the ‘Elm Mobile Mapping System,’ which supports updating of 3D maps and accurate data analysis, along with ‘elm Autonomous Vehicle,’ which embodies intelligence and innovation in mobility and smart cities. Similarly, the company showcased its outstanding ‘Virtual Driver’ software, which integrates artificial intelligence (AI) and data-driven capabilities to operate self-driving automobiles in specified geographical locations. Furthermore, the ‘Logisti Platform’, a cutting-edge, unified digital hub designed to elevate the logistics sector in the Kingdom. Moreover, ‘the Digital Stadium’ offers a technology-driven and innovative experience that addresses the spectators’ aspirations.

In addition, Elm exhibited its accurate data and document analysis solution, the ‘Smart Assistant,’ which is used in legal, financial, governmental, and institutional fields, and its ‘AI Segmentation,’ which helps boost safety and operational efficiency through well-considered recommendations and instant analysis. The company also presented its ‘Digital Twin Technology,’ which uses land imaging to reconstruct three-dimensional structures in the city. Also, the linguistic ‘Nuha’ model, developed using natural language processing and AI technologies offers precise and personalised vocal interactions based on different contexts, along with various other key solutions.

With a long-standing history of success, advancement and leading technological initiatives in public and private sectors, Elm has completed over 500 projects for approximately 140 clients and developed over 80 outstanding products. It has secured five patents, with 27 more in development, underscoring its commitment to leadership and passion for creativity and innovation. Elm is committed to reinforcing its prominent position and readiness to enter a new phase of development and success aligned with its 2025-2028 strategy. It further focuses on elevating the aspirations in digital empowerment for both public and private sectors while exploring new paths for expansion in new sectors and markets. These efforts underscore its pivotal role in delivering the latest, comprehensive digital and technological solutions locally and globally.

