Dubai, UAE: Ellyse Management, a leading luxury PR and communications agency founded by the illustrious Elvira Jain, proudly announces the acquisition of Versace Home & Lifestyle, under the umbrella of Solomia Home Furniture, as its latest prestigious client. This partnership marks another significant milestone for Ellyse Management and underscores the agency’s growing influence in the luxury market across the UAE.

Versace Home & Lifestyle is more than just an extension of the renowned fashion brand. The collection integrates fashion, luxury, and lifestyle to offer a global experience of the Versace world. Known for its opulent designs and Italian flair, Versace Home brings classical art, mythology, and luxury into everyday living spaces.

Solomia Home Furniture, Dubai’s premier luxury furniture store, is the official distributor of Versace Home & Lifestyle in Dubai. Renowned for their impeccable craftsmanship and attention to detail, Solomia Home Furniture brings Versace’s opulent designs to life for discerning clients. With a reputation for excellence, they ensure that each piece not only meets but exceeds the high standards associated with the Versace brand.

The UAE collection of Versace Home & Lifestyle features a range of luxurious homeware products, from baroque-printed cushions and bedsheets to silk and cotton towels and bathrobes, transforming interiors into sanctuaries of elegance. Each piece is true work of art, ensuring both aesthetic appeal and supreme comfort. This collection epitomises the Versace ethos, blending opulent design with practical luxury.

Elvira Jain, the Founder of Ellyse Management, expressed her pride and excitement about representing Versace Home & Lifestyle by saying, “Winning Versace Home as a client is a moment of immense pride for me. Having worked extensively with Versace as a model in the past, transitioning to represent them in PR feels like a full-circle moment in my career. It is an honour to continue my journey with such an iconic brand.”

Ellyse Management continues to redefine luxury PR with its innovative strategies and tailored solutions, ensuring that every client receives bespoke and impactful representation. This new collaboration with Versace Home & Lifestyle reaffirms Ellyse Management’s position as a premier luxury PR agency in the UAE and beyond.

For more information about Ellyse Management, visit www.ellysemanagement.com or check out @ellyse_management on Instagram.