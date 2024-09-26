Dubai, UAE – Ellington Properties Dubai’s leading design-led real estate developer, proudly announces the launch of Playa Del Sol, its second residential project on Al Marjan Island and fourth in Ras Al Khaimah. Scheduled for completion in Q4 2027, this development follows the success of Cala Del Mar, setting a new standard for coastal elevated living. Playa Del Sol offers a harmonious blend of serene surroundings and curated lifestyles, providing an exceptional retreat for residents.

A Seaside Retreat

Playa Del Sol, situated on the tranquil Al Marjan Island, offers residents an exclusive seaside experience. Located next to the Wynn Resort, this development seamlessly combines vibrant entertainment with a serene atmosphere. Playa Del Sol comprises a diverse selection of studios, 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments, 3-bedroom duplexes, 4-bedroom penthouses, and a 4-bedroom villa. Each residence is thoughtfully designed to maximize natural light and create an elegant, welcoming environment that seamlessly integrates indoor and outdoor spaces. With panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf and easy access to the pristine shoreline, Playa Del Soll is a prime destination for those seeking both relaxation and excitement.

Prime Location Near a Major Entertainment Destination

Playa Del Sol boasts a prime location near the iconic Wynn Resort, a landmark set to attract both international and national attention. This strategic positioning enhances the appeal of Playa Del Sol, providing residents and investors with easy access to the region’s dynamic new entertainment hub.

Resort-Style Amenities for a Curated Lifestyle

Playa Del Sol offers more than just a residence—it’s a sanctuary designed for a balanced life of relaxation and recreation. With exclusive access to a private jetty yacht, residents enjoy unparalleled experiences on the water. The development features a sophisticated clubhouse, a vibrant teens’ room, a kids’ play area, and a range of spa amenities, including massage rooms, saunas, and steam rooms. Fitness enthusiasts can enjoy the squash court, gym, and yoga studio, while outdoor spaces include a stunning multi-layered infinity pool, a kids’ splash zone, a courtyard, and playgrounds—all crafted to enhance a vibrant, connected lifestyle.

"With the rising demand for exceptional residential properties in Ras Al Khaimah, Ellington Properties is dedicated to delivering distinctive developments like Playa Del Sol," says Elie Naaman, Co-Founder and CEO of Ellington Properties. "Playa Del Sol reflects our unwavering commitment to crafting thoughtfully designed living experiences that seamlessly integrate nature with modern living. This project is tailored for those who seek not only refined elegance and comfort but also a vibrant, connected community on the pristine shores of Al Marjan Island."

Playa Del Sol combines it all—an exceptional beachfront location, exclusive resort-style amenities, and the added convenience of a private yacht for residents. Just steps away from the iconic Wynn Resort, this development offers the perfect balance of relaxation, convenience, and elevated living. Playa Del Sol reflects Ellington Properties’ commitment to creating not just homes, but a curated lifestyle where every detail enhances the resident experience, setting a new benchmark for living on Al Marjan Island.

For more information about Ellington Properties and to discover the latest projects, please visit their website at www.ellingtonproperties.ae

About Ellington Properties

Ellington Properties is Dubai’s leading design-led real estate developer, dedicated to crafting beautiful properties and communities for high-quality lifestyles. Renowned for its customer-centric approach, Ellington Properties develops residences characterized by incredible artistry and impeccable architecture. The company’s diverse portfolio includes award-winning projects across Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, such as Ocean House in Palm Jumeirah, Ellington House in Dubai Hills Estate, and One River Point in Business Bay. Ellington Properties combines thoughtful design, art, and lifestyle curation to create sanctuaries of personalized experiences. For more information, visit www.ellingtonproperties.ae

For media enquiries contact:

Duha Shabib | duha@theqode.com

Sara El Niel | sara@theqode.com

Shim Al Samman | shim@theqode.com

Kriti Kulshreshtha | kriti@theqode.com