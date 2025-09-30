The handover coincides with a record-breaking property market in Dubai, where transactions surged 40% in H1 2025, reaching AED 326.6 billion (USD 89 billion)

The development has been internationally awarded for Best Kitchen Design, Best Residential Interior Show Home, and Best Bathroom Design at the 2023–2024 International Property Awards

Dubai, UAE – Ellington Properties, Dubai’s leading design-led boutique developer, is progressing with the handover of Ellington House, its first residential development in Dubai Hills Estate. The milestone marks an important step in Ellington’s journey as it brings its hallmark approach to design-led, forward-thinking living into one of Dubai’s most sought-after master-planned communities.

The handover comes amid record performance in Dubai’s property market. Real estate transactions surged by 40 percent in the first half of 2025, reaching AED 326.6 billion (USD 89 billion), underscoring the emirate’s continued appeal to global investors and end-users[1]. Against this backdrop of heightened demand, Ellington House distinguishes itself as both a design-led community and a timely, forward-looking investment opportunity.

Ellington House introduces a collection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, thoughtfully designed to balance form and function. The residences are complemented by lifestyle amenities that place wellbeing and connectivity at the centre of community life. Residents can enjoy a leisure and lap pool, a pool spa with sunken seating, and a dedicated children’s pool, as well as indoor and outdoor fitness studios. The social heart of the development is its clubhouse, complete with games and kids’ zones, while everyday convenience is supported by features such as golf lockers, wash areas, and a dedicated dog wash station.

Art is woven into the fabric of Ellington House through the Ellington Art Foundation, with curated pieces featured throughout the development. These works enrich the residential experience and bring creativity into shared spaces. Additionally, with its prime positioning and expansive golf course views, the community combines serenity with accessibility, reflecting the lifestyle appeal of Dubai Hills Estate. The project has also been internationally recognised, securing three accolades at the 2023–2024 International Property Awards for Best Kitchen Design, Best Residential Interior Show Home, and Best Bathroom Design, affirming Ellington’s reputation for design excellence on the global stage.

Joseph Thomas, Co-Founder of Ellington Properties, said: “Ellington House reflects how we see the evolution of community living in Dubai. Homes today must do more than provide shelter; they must create experiences that are inspiring, functional, and inclusive. With Ellington House, we anticipated how residents want to live not only now, but in the future, bringing together thoughtful architecture, curated art, and lifestyle-driven amenities. This is the first chapter of our journey in Dubai Hills Estate and a foundation for the future phases already underway.”

Building on the momentum of Ellington House, Ellington Properties has launched Ellington House 2, 3, and 4, which are currently under construction. Together, these projects showcase the developer’s long-term commitment to shaping communities that are innovative, design-led, and enduring in their value and relevance.

