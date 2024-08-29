Dubai, UAE: Ellington Properties, Dubai’s leading design-led real estate developer, is excited to announce a captivating art competition through the Ellington Art Foundation. Under the theme "Shaping the Sea: Sculptural Art on the Shore," this competition invites visionary artists to contribute to a landmark installation at Ellington Beach House, one of the most anticipated handover projects of the year.

Established in 2015, the Ellington Art Foundation is dedicated to nurturing and promoting emerging artists within the United Arab Emirates. The foundation plays a pivotal role in integrating art into Ellington Properties' developments, ensuring that every project not only offers a luxurious living experience but also serves as a canvas for artistic expression. The foundation has supported a wide array of local artists, providing them with a platform to showcase their work in some of Dubai's most prestigious residences, such as Belgravia and DT1.

Elie Naaman, Co-Founder and CEO of Ellington Properties, expressed his enthusiasm about the competition, stating: "At Ellington Properties, we believe art and design are integral to the living experience. Through the Ellington Art Foundation, we are dedicated to collaborating with talented artists and integrating creativity into the core of our communities. With the 'Shaping the Sea' theme, we are eager to see how artists will interpret the profound connection between the ocean and the shoreline, and how their creations will enhance the Ellington Beach House experience."

Shaping the Sea: Sculptural Art on the Shore

The competition’s theme, "Shaping the Sea: Sculptural Art on the Shore," challenges artists to capture the dynamic interaction between the ocean and the shoreline through sculptural art. Entrants are encouraged to embody the raw, natural energy of the sea meeting the shore, symbolizing the endless cycle of creation and erosion that defines this unique environment.

The canvas for these artworks will be Ellington Beach House, renowned for its modern, minimalistic, and timeless design. The competition requires the creation of two outdoor sculptures or installations to be strategically positioned at the entrance roundabouts of both the North and South Towers, serving as focal points, designed to enrich the arrival experience with a distinctive and captivating sculptural presence.

Competition Details

Artists are invited to submit proposals for two outdoor sculptures, each with a maximum height of 3.5 meters, to be showcased on prominent pedestals. The competition offers a total prize of AED 200,000. The submission deadline is September 20th, 2024.

Submissions are to be made online at http://ellingtonartfoundation.com/ebh. For any queries, artists may contact the Ellington Art Foundation at info@ellingtongroup.com.

For more information about Ellington Properties and to discover the latest projects, please visit their website at www.ellingtonproperties.ae or contact +971 800 8288.

About Ellington Properties

Founded in 2014, Ellington Properties is Dubai’s leading design-led real estate developer, dedicated to crafting beautiful properties and communities for high-quality lifestyles. Renowned for its customer-centric approach, Ellington Properties develops residences characterized by incredible artistry and impeccable architecture. The company’s diverse portfolio includes award-winning projects across Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, such as Ocean House in Palm Jumeirah, Ellington House in Dubai Hills Estate, and One River Point in Business Bay. Ellington Properties combines thoughtful design, art, and lifestyle curation to create sanctuaries of personalized experiences. For more information, visit www.ellingtonproperties.ae

