Dubai, UAE – Ellington Properties, Dubai’s renowned design-focused real estate developer, proudly celebrated the completion of Ellington Beach House, its first development on the iconic Palm Jumeirah. This landmark occasion was marked with an exclusive event on January 20, which not only commemorated the completion of the project but also highlighted Ellington’s commitment to art and community through the Ellington Art Foundation.



As part of the celebration, Ellington Properties presented a curated art showcase in collaboration with Art Be A Part, highlighting exceptional creations by local artists. A key highlight of the event was the unveiling of bespoke artworks, thoughtfully integrated throughout the property as part of the Ellington Art Foundation. These pieces seamlessly blended art and design, enriching the experience for both residents and visitors.



A New Standard for Seafront Living

Ellington Beach House features meticulously designed residences, ranging from one-bedroom apartments to four-bedroom penthouses, maximizing natural light and offering breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai’s skyline. Inspired by superyacht aesthetics, the development blends timeless design with its coastal surroundings.



Residents now enjoy premium amenities such as an infinity lap pool, tranquil gardens, private shoreline access, and a clubhouse with a chef’s kitchen and oceanfront lounge. Eco-conscious elements, including energy-efficient lighting, water-saving fixtures, and EV charging stations, emphasize the developer’s commitment to sustainability.



Elie Naaman, Co-Founder and CEO of Ellington Properties, shared his vision for the event and project: “Ellington Beach House represents a significant milestone for us, blending artistic expression, architectural innovation, and the essence of coastal living. This development is more than a collection of homes; it is a statement of design excellence and community engagement. Hosting an art-focused celebration underscored our belief in connecting residents with their surroundings through creativity and culture. We are thrilled to have delivered a space that not only offers unmatched living experiences but also fosters a vibrant, artistic community at the heart of Dubai’s most iconic seafront location.”



The completion of Ellington Beach House showcased Ellington Properties’ commitment to delivering homes that resonate with residents while fostering a deeper connection between lifestyle, art, and community.



For further details about Ellington Beach House or Ellington Properties, please visit www.ellingtonproperties.ae or contact +971 800 8288.



About Ellington Properties:

Ellington Properties is Dubai’s leading design-led real estate developer, dedicated to crafting beautiful properties and communities for high-quality lifestyles. Renowned for its customer-centric approach, Ellington Properties develops residences characterized by incredible artistry and impeccable architecture. The company’s diverse portfolio includes award-winning projects across Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, such as Ocean House in Palm Jumeirah, Ellington House in Dubai Hills Estate, and One River Point in Business Bay. Ellington Properties combines thoughtful design, art, and lifestyle curation to create sanctuaries of personalized experiences. For more information, visit www.ellingtonproperties.ae



For media enquiries contact:

Shim Al Samman | shim@theqode.com

Nikila Zachariah | nikila@theqode.com

