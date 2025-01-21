The launch event held at the iconic Burj Al Arab, the only 7-star hotel in the world, marks a historic milestone for the brand’s debut in the UAE, setting the stage for a year of automotive innovation in the region

Dubai, UAE – Elite Group Holding, the exclusive partner of SOUEAST Motor in the UAE, proudly introduced the brand to the region with a spectacular launch event held on January 18 at the iconic Burj Al Arab. The evening seamlessly blended cutting-edge innovation with captivating entertainment, featuring an exclusive set by DJ Bliss, mesmerising light dancer performances, and a dazzling fireworks display.



At the event, SOUEAST unveiled its full range with the highly anticipated S06 DM making its global debut. The S06 DM variant showcased cutting-edge dual-mode plug-in hybrid technology, delivering 355 horsepower, 530 Nm of torque, and a remarkable range of up to 1,000 kilometres. With a focus on sustainability, the S06 embodies reduced emissions and an eco-conscious driving experience. Accompanying the S06 DM, the brand also introduced the S07, catering to young families, and the S09, tailored for those seeking luxury and spaciousness. This lineup underscores SOUEAST’s commitment to innovation, reliability, and accessibility, offering sleek, adaptable, and cutting-edge vehicles that cater to a variety of lifestyles and driving preferences.

SOUEAST’s ambitious plans for the future include introducing 13 premier models over the next five years, spanning petrol engines, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV), and battery electric vehicles (BEV). This diverse lineup will cater to a wide range of consumer preferences across SUVs and sedans, positioning the brand as a key player in global markets from B to D segments.

Elite Group Holding expands its prestigious portfolio with the addition of SOUEAST Motor, a brand renowned for its premium SUVs and sedans designed for fast-paced urban lifestyles. Since its founding in 1995, SOUEAST has adhered to its "EASE YOUR LIFE" philosophy, emphasising Ease to Drive, Ease to Own, and Ease to Connect. This philosophy is reflected in their PHEV and petrol vehicles, which offer a perfect blend of stylish design, cutting-edge powertrains, and versatile interiors to enhance the driving experience.

“SOUEAST Motor holds a significant place in our portfolio at Elite Group Holding, reflecting our commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality mobility solutions to the UAE. As a forward-thinking conglomerate, we prioritise partnerships with brands that share our vision of enhancing lives through advanced technology and exceptional design, backed by our deep industry expertise and unmatched service standards,” said Mr Tamer Abu Khalaf, Partner, Elite Group Holding.

“Officially launching SOUEAST Motor in the UAE, in exclusive partnership with Elite Group Holding, represents an exciting chapter for the brand,” said Mr. Elie Nehme, General Manager, SOUEAST Motor UAE. “Our UAE clientele seeks innovative technology, performance and quality, and SOUEAST’s flagship lineup, supported by this exclusive partnership, is equipped to surpass their expectations. We look forward to expanding our presence with more locations across the UAE to bring SOUEAST closer to our audience.”

Mr. Ke, Vice President of SOUEAST Motor, expressed the brand’s enthusiasm for its debut in the UAE, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with Elite Group Holding, a distinguished name in the UAE’s automotive landscape. This collaboration is central to our strategy of bringing SOUEAST’s innovative vehicles to the region’s discerning audience. The UAE’s significance to our brand makes it the ideal market for our grand launch, and with Elite Group Holding’s expertise and strong reputation, we are confident in delivering a driving experience that aligns with the aspirations of today’s modern drivers.”

Elite Group Holding reaffirms its dedication to delivering exceptional value with an industry-leading warranty for all SOUEAST vehicles, offering coverage for 10 years or 1 million kilometres. This commitment highlights the brand's focus on reliability and quality from the outset. Additionally, customers will enjoy additional complementary services, which will provide peace of mind and ensure a premium ownership experience.

Customers eager to experience SOUEAST’s pioneering vehicles can look forward to placing orders at the brand-new premium showroom conveniently located on Sheikh Zayed Road. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and user-focused design, SOUEAST Motor is set to redefine driving experiences in the UAE and beyond, offering models that seamlessly blend performance, comfort, and advanced technology.

About Elite Group Holding

Elite Group Holding is a UAE-based conglomerate committed to excellence and innovation across Automotive, E-commerce, Investments, and Real Estate & Contracting. With visionary expansion plans, the group will continue to expand across different industries and is expected to include over 20 strategically located facilities.

About SOUEAST Motor:

Founded in 1995, SOUEAST Motor was among the earliest automobile companies in China. Derived from the words “SOUL” and “EASE TO YOU,” SOUEAST cars are crafted to offer relaxation and convenience. Emphasising stylish design, comfortable driving, and advanced technology with their "EASE YOUR LIFE" proposition, these vehicles are designed to enhance driving experiences and make every journey more enjoyable.