Muscat: BankDhofar’s Al Rifaa Privilege Banking is designed to offer more than access to a suite of exceptional banking services but to a host of lifestyle features as well.

Al Rifaa privilege banking offers preferential rates on deposits as well as tailored financial services and priority processing of transactions. The innovative segment is designed to cater to the distinct needs of the Bank’s valued customers, providing an elevated banking experience that combines exclusive benefits, personalized services, and gratifying rewards.

Al Rifaa is designed for individuals who demand superior value in every aspect of their lives, this account is a testament to BankDhofar's commitment to innovation and customer-centricity. Account holders will have priority customer support in priority service at the branches as well as at the Bank’s call centre. To encourage saving; the account also offers attractive interest rates on their deposits with preferential rates on the High Yield savings account.

The Platinum range of debit and credit cards offered to account holders are embedded with a host of benefits, as the credit card offers airport lounge access, additional reward points on local and international purchases, 24x7 concierge services as well as extended warranty on purchases. Al Rifaa Account simplifies the process for the customer to avail tailored financial services with competitive terms. The account also enables them to access personal accident insurance, motor insurance and travel insurance.

This prestigious offering is designed to provide a banking journey that transcends traditional services, introducing customers to a world where financial empowerment meets personalized luxury. With a steadfast focus on technological advancements and customer empowerment, BankDhofar continues to lead the way in transforming Oman's banking sector.

BankDhofar national wide network currently consists of 129 branches including Dhofar Islamic. The network also includes more than 360 (ATMs – CDMs – FFMs – MFKs) for BankDhofar and Dhofar Islamic.

To learn more about the Al Rifaa Privilege Banking and its exceptional benefits, visit the Bank’s website https://www.bankdhofar.com/priority/accounts/al-rifaa/ or visit your nearest BankDhofar branch.