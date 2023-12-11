Electrolux Group, a leading global home appliance company, renowned for its century long commitment to shaping lives for the better, now continues to cement its robust presence in the UAE market with a consumer-centric, efficient and sustainable approach.

Founded in Sweden in 1919, Electrolux consistently ranks as the world’s second largest appliance maker by units sold. The company’s legacy extends beyond mere product functionality. From providing extensive care for clothes to designing intuitive kitchens that focus on the joy of taste to improving the wellbeing of a home, Electrolux is dedicated to elevating the art of living. Rooted in its Sweden values and renowned for having a sustainable relationship with nature, the brand designs their products with a clear purpose, prioritizing the wellbeing of both the planet and consumers.

Ranging from major and smaller domestic appliances to built-in solutions, Electrolux provides a comprehensive range of well-made appliances that stand the test of time. Whether it’s a state-of-the-art refrigerator that keeps food fresh, an energy-efficient washing machine for simple laundry, or a coffee maker to complete the morning ritual of brewing the perfect cup of coffee, every product is crafted to seamlessly integrate in to the heart of the household.

Electrolux continues to grow closer with its consumers in the UAE, following its recent transition in their business model. Due to the escalating demand of customers in the region, Electrolux now owns direct distribution of its products in the UAE allowing the brand to directly engage with customers and offer unparalleled access to transformative home appliances bringing a wide range of products right at their fingertips.

Aligned with UAE’s declaration of 2023 being the Year of Sustainability, Electrolux Group keeps its priority for sustainability at the forefront with displays of eco-friendly kitchen appliances in various stores in the region. The organization’s dedication to community welfare and sustainability is also evident through its participation in Dubai Can, which saved 194,082 plastic water bottles through Electrolux’s water fountain with was set up in June 2022.

Electrolux’s ‘Better Living Programme’ is also a testament to their commitment to shaping a more sustainable living around the world. It is an action plan featuring an evolving list of 100 bold actions that the brand pledges to implement by 2023, where each of the actions aims to steer consumers to the company’s four main targets including Better Eating, Better Garment Care, Better Home Environment and Better Company.

Cementing Electrolux’s unwavering dedication to sustainability further, the brand has recently forged a partnership with Enviroserve, an e-waste recycling facility, to provide their customers a sustainable way to dispose of their old appliances. Aligning with Electrolux’s brand ethos, Enviroserve also aims to reduce the environmental impact of improper disposals, promote sustainable practices and increase awareness about the importance of responsible disposal of appliances.

Prior to the annual COP28 taking place in the UAE this year, Electrolux along with 130 other companies representing SEK 10 trillion in global annual revenue, signed the “Fossil to Clean” open letter to urge governments to phase out the use of fossil fuels and shift to clean sources of power to be able to meet the climate targets.

Electrolux Group continues to lead the way in shaping a better and more sustainable future.

For more information about Electrolux Group, please visit www.electroluxgroup.com