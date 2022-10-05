JEDDAH: – Elaf Group, a leader in Saudi Arabia's hospitality, travel, and tourism sectors, inaugurated its new headquarters in Jeddah on Wednesday. The move comes as part of the group’s new modernization and development strategy, which aims to strengthen its position in the hospitality sector on the national and regional levels.

In his address during the HQ’s inauguration ceremony, Dr. Adel Ezzat, the Chief Executive Officer of Elaf Group, expressed his excitement with the relocation to their new premises. Saleh Salem Bin Mahfouz, SEDCO Holding Chairman, and Dr. Abdulraouf Mohammed Mannaa, Chairman of Board at Elaf Group, were also present at the ceremony.

“Our move [to the new HQ in Jeddah] reflects the ambitions of the group and our determination to enhance our contributions to the national hospitality sector,” he said. “We shall continue to press on with our long and storied march of success after shining success.”

The new headquarters are designed to take Elaf’s renowned working environment to a whole new level, fostering innovation and helping increase productivity with ample working space and all the facilities the staff will need to perform their jobs to the highest standards, thus helping the group maintain its position as one of the most sought-after employers among Saudis across the Kingdom.

“As the Kingdom experiences a windfall of prosperity and growth across every facet of life, our new headquarters is more than capable of keeping up with its progress and catalyzing even more success,” Ezzat continued, adding that the move to their new base of operations is one of many steps Elaf is taking under its ongoing modernization and development strategy, which has poised the group for even greater success within one of the Kingdom’s key economic sectors.

“Elaf group is determined to meet its sector’s Vision 2030 objectives,” he continued.

Ezzat concluded his address by affirming that the group was well on its way to a position of regional leadership in the hospitality and tourism sectors as it continues to enrich and add value to the overall industry’s GDP contributions while also creating jobs for Saudis, driving the national economy, and helping achieve the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives.

Elaf’s move to its new headquarters represents a culmination of the group’s modernization and expansion plans. Over the past few months, Elaf has also launched the first of a chain of Joudyan hotels in Riyadh’s upscale Olaya district, setting the stage for many future hotels across major local destinations. Furthermore, the group is currently working towards the completion of extensive renovation and upgrading efforts across its hotels to keep pace with the runaway growth the tourism and hospitality sectors are currently experiencing.

-Ends-