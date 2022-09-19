Beirut, Lebanon:– Despite the downtrend in today’s legal market, EKP is pleased to announce that Walid Merhej Law Firm has merged into El-Khoury & Partners Legal Counsel. The joining of the two regionally recognized law firms based in Beirut resulted in the appointment of a new partner, Walid Merhej, as well as the addition of two lawyers to the Beirut team. The robust combination brings decades of collective experience and legal expertise of two of the most trusted law firms in Lebanon.

With more than 20 years’ experience, Walid Merhej has worked on numerous areas of law such as Banking, Real Estate, Intellectual Properties, NGO Set up & Management, Wealth Management and Inheritance that are complementary to EKP’s existing client base in the legal industry.

Walid Merhej, new Beirut-based partner, said: “This merger represents meaningful additions and complementary practice strengths. We have a long history of providing high-quality legal representation with human touch. Our clients will benefit from this strategic tie up by having a broader network of legal resources and access to the whole Middle East region.”

Announcing the merger, EKP’s Managing Partner, Ziad G. El-Khoury commented: “This combination is in furtherance of our steady growth strategy. Our combined operations will further solidify our regional platform and broaden the scope of services we offer to our clients in Lebanon and across the ME region.”

-Ends-

About EKP

EKP is a team of legal experts who bring together international expertise with deeply rooted knowledge of Middle East markets. EKP is uniquely positioned to create value for its clients, partnering law firms, and lawyers. Through its offices in Beirut, Dubai, and Riyadh, EKP serves the entire Middle East region and delivers capabilities that span across a wide range of practice areas and are tailored to the local legal regimes, customs, and markets. Learn more at www.ekplegal.com.

Media Contacts:

Sara Choueiri

Operations Director,

Umami Communications

Sara@umamicomms.com

Gida Fayed

Marketing & Business Development

Gida.fayed@ekplegal.com

www.ekplegal.com