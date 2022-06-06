Dubai, United Arab Emirates: ekar, the Middle East's first and largest personal mobility company, announced its industry-first agreement with SellAnyCar.com.

SellAnyCar.com customers in the UAE can now enjoy a seamless and immediate solution to their mobility needs after selling their car by accessing ekars stationed at SellAnyCar.com branches.

The partnership provides clear benefits to SellAnyCar.com customers as replacement car services can often be time-consuming and expensive. Customers can now instantly drive away upon selling their car with no paperwork or down payments via the ekar app at a fraction of a taxi or ride-hailing cost.

In addition, the agreement includes mobility offerings to SellAnyCar.com staff via the ekar self-drive super app.

Anuvrat Gaurav, Country Manager for SellAnyCar.com, stated, "We are excited to launch this first-of-its-kind partnership in UAE with ekar. Our aim has always been to bring value to all the customers of SellAnyCar.com. We have been doing this for the last eight years, and with this free value-added service, we are looking forward to enhancing our customer experience, even after they have sold their car to us."

"Symbiotic partnerships such as this add tremendous value to all stakeholders. Combining the SellAnyCar.com hassle-free 'Sell your car in 30 minutes' service with ekar's seamless mobility services is a no-brainer. We saw the complementary effect that ekar could bring to an individual after selling his vehicle, and jumped at the opportunity," commented Stas Betin, Chief Commercial Officer, ekar.

ekar is the only company in the Middle East able to offer users access to the entire self-drive vertical for cars, from pay-per-minute to monthly rentals. Users can choose from thousands of short-term pay-per-minute, daily, and weekly carshare options, plus longer-term monthly car subscription packages via ekar's Self-drive Super App.

Since its inception in 2016 by Founder Vilhelm Hedberg, ekar has grown from a 15-vehicle pilot program with Etihad Airways to a multi-country service used by more than 280,000 customers and booked an impressive 1.7 million trips. ekar now operates in UAE, KSA, Thailand, and Malaysia.

-Ends-