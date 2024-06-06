Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Summer is approaching and for those planning to stay in the country this summer, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi’s premier lifestyle destination, has a line-up of activities to entertain all ages and beat the summer heat. Starting with Eid Al Adha celebrations, followed by captivating children's shows featuring new characters, enticing sales, and the best dining and entertainment in the city, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Win big during Eid Al Adha

The Galleria is thrilled to announce a Spend & Win activation during Eid al Adha, providing guests with a fun-filled way to celebrate the holiday season.

Guests who spend AED 500 or more in combined receipts (noting that guests can combine receipts from multiple brands and across multiple days) between 17 to 23 June 2024 will have the chance to play the Eid Al Adha Spend & Win Game and win gift cards ranging from AED 100 to AED 2,500.

The mechanics of the game are simple. Guests present their receipts and pick a prize or multiple prizes (depending on receipt value) to place in their preferred lucky coin drop slot at the bottom of the board. Drop the coin in from the top, and as the chip zigzags through the pegs, it will ultimately land in one of the prize slots at the bottom. If the coin lands in the slot with the prize you have chosen, you win!

Guests can use the gift card anywhere in the lifestyle destination, including stores, restaurants and entertainment centres. With The Galleria continuously opening new stores, families and friends have the opportunity to use their gift card at the latest additions such as Antonia, Tod's, Befit, and Mission: Play! by Mattel, or at old favourites like Apple, Virgin Megastore, lululemon, VOX Cinemas, luxury fashion brands, fine dining restaurants and so much more.

Summer Entertainment

The Galleria will once again delight families and children by featuring shows of beloved children’s characters along with themed activity zones.

Last year was a huge success with Nickelodeon’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the “Nickelodeon Rocks!” show and activity zone with Dora the Explorer, SpongeBob SquarePants, Paw Patrol and more.

This year The Galleria will introduce two new special 10-day events featuring stage shows, meet-and-greets and themed-activity zones by characters loved across the world. The first event will take place from 19 to 28 July, followed by a second from 16 to 25 August. The characters will be announced soon, but these are definitely experiences families won’t want to miss.

If that’s not enough, there is also a world of exclusive indoor entertainment on your doorstep for little and big kids alike. The Galleria’s brand-new entertainment destination Mission: Play! by Mattel features Barbie®, Hot Wheels® and MEGA® zones guaranteeing an exciting day for all. Zero Latency has also just introduced new virtual reality games and experiences, while Game Over Escape Rooms put your teams’ wits to the test to make it out on time. National Geographic Ultimate Explorer features games that take guests around the world and beyond – from the Amazon Rainforest into space. Xtreme Zone and Sparky’s are perfect for older kids and teens looking to have fun with friends, or simply catch the latest blockbusters at Abu Dhabi’s largest theatre and only IMAX at VOX Cinemas.

It’s all right on your doorstep this summer at The Galleria.

Summer Sales & Exclusive Dining

After enjoying the shows, activity zones and first-to-the-region entertainment destinations, there is still lots more to do. Guests can look forward to summer sales at all their favourite brands, and enjoy the best dining in Abu Dhabi, from award-winning and Michelin Star dining venues, to exclusive concepts like Craft by Side Hustle and the newest popular spots like Antonia’s.

The Galleria VIP Pass

Besides the sales available, guests can enjoy exclusive offers with The Galleria VIP Pass, now available online at www.thegalleria.ae. To register or log in, guests can select “The Galleria VIP Pass” from the dropdown menu. Here, guests can view their card, book services like mobility scooters, wheelchairs, and baby strollers and report lost or found items.

The procedure is simple, guests can show their VIP Pass card at participating retailers to receive exclusive discounts and offers across shopping, dining, and entertainment at The Galleria.

These offers include, 10 to 15% off at 2XL Furniture & Home Décor, American Rag Cie, COS among other stores, for those looking for a wellness day they can enjoy offers at salons such as Margaret Dabbs London and Elite Professional. Dining benefits include Asador de Aranda, Eat Greek, Entrecôte Café de Paris, the Michelin Star favourite 99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant among other dining establishments.

The Galleria promises the ultimate summer staycation, where families and friends can escape the heat by shopping, playing and dining together all in one location.

