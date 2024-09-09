Dr. Mostafa Madbouly,Prime Minister of Egypt, witnessed this morning the opening of Badya University in New October City, in the presence of Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Health and Population, and Dr. Ayman Ashour, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, with the participation of a number of ministers and governors, members of the House of Representatives, ambassadors, media professionals, and CEOs of a number of prominent companies operating in the Egyptian market in many sectors.

At the beginning of the celebration held on the occasion of the inauguration of five faculties at Badya University, which is held in partnership with the University of Texas, the Prime Minister watched a short film about the university and its modern educational capabilities and components, where it was indicated that this university is the result of cooperation between "Palm Hills", one of the leading companies in the field of real estate development, and "Taaleem" for management services, this leading company in the field of university education services, and that starting from the first semester of the academic year 2024-2025, studies will begin in the faculties of "Medicine Humanities, Dentistry, Physiotherapy, Business Administration and Applied Economics, and Computer Science and Data Science.

Badya University is built on an area of 167 thousand square meters, and will serve more than 12 thousand male and female students. The university will provide educational, sports and recreational services, which contributes to providing an integrated and enjoyable university experience in addition to a vocational education and training path in partnership with the largest industrial and service institutions to prepare students and prepare them for future requirements.

During the celebration, Dr. Ayman Ashour, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, presented the most prominent determinants for the advancement of the private higher education system in Egypt, as one of the axes of developing the higher education system in Egypt in general, considering that the opening of "Badya University" today confirms the strong role played by the state to support the private sector towards investing in the university education sector.

The Minister pointed out that private sector higher education institutions include more than 400,000 male and female students, with opportunities for this number to increase continuously, and that these institutions have 120,000 seats ready this year to receive more students, praising the societal role played by private universities in Egypt in connection with their educational role, as they have an effective contribution in supporting national initiatives that have an impact on the lives of citizens; most notably the presidential initiative "Decent Life".

Dr. Ayman Ashour also touched on the efforts to provide medical services through private universities, explaining that by the end of this year we will have 9 hospitals affiliated with private universities with a capacity of 2,000 beds, adding that the state aims to conclude more partnerships and twinning with international universities in the field of developing health care methods, pointing in this regard to the experience of the partnership with the University of Texas, which is among the top 50 universities in the world, which enhances development goals.

For his part, Dr. Hossam El-Malahy, Senator and President of Badya University, reviewed the university's academic vision, thanking the Prime Minister for the support provided to make this experience a success. Dr. Mostafa Madbouly was keen to hold a previous meeting that included officials from the medical branch of the Texas System University in the United States; to discuss ways of joint cooperation in the field of scientific research in the health care sector with the Egyptian side represented by the private Badia University under the supervision of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, as this had an impact on the university's decision to invest in Egypt.

Dr. Jeffrey Sussman, Senior Assistant Dean for Academic Performance Affairs at UTMB Health, affiliated with the University of Texas, also presented a short video about the medical branch of the University of Texas UTMB Health, which dealt with the historical background of the medical branch of the Texas System and the capabilities that the medical branch enjoys, in terms of research capabilities.

The representative of the University of Texas expressed his pride in being a partner with Badya University in this pioneering project, stressing his happiness in exchanging experiences with the Egyptian side in implementing advanced educational programs, and his aspiration for more cooperation with the Egyptian side in the fields of developing scientific research to serve humanity.

Mr. Yassin Mansour, Chairman and CEO of Palm Hills, pointed out during his speech that the Badya project is a model to be emulated for the partnership between the government and the private sector, as it is the largest real estate project in West Cairo on an area of up to 3 thousand acres with total investments estimated at 100 billion pounds, and is being implemented in partnership between the company and the New Urban Communities Authority, which comes in line with the implementation of the National Urban Development Plan in Egypt 2052.

In this regard, Mansour stressed the state's efforts to support the private sector, and the infrastructure provided in various sectors that contributed to the establishment of many new cities, thanking the political leadership and the Prime Minister, saying: "We would not have achieved this dream without you."

Mansour added that the opening of Badya University represents a major step in Palm Hills Company's strategy to support the educational system in Egypt, believing that education is one of the most important pillars of economic and social development, with the aim of preparing young cadres capable of advancing the Egyptian state. He stressed the company's determination to enhance its investments in forming partnerships with prestigious Egyptian, regional and international educational institutions, to establish educational facilities according to international standards, noting that "Palm Hills" is a key partner in educational institutions established in its communities and not just a host, because it believes that education is part of its role in development.

At the end of the celebration, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly and his companions toured the university, including inspecting the Faculty of Medicine building, including classrooms and clinical skills laboratories, in addition to the anatomy laboratory, the microscope and tissue laboratory, and the library.

In the skills hall, the Prime Minister saw a model of a robot that simulates a patient, operating through artificial intelligence, where specific data related to a medical condition is entered, and thus the student can train on this model by asking him about his medical history, and the robot responds according to the entered data, and this helps students in the correct diagnosis of diseases.