Saudi Arabia: Egis, the leading global engineering consultancy, has announced the completion of its strategic acquisition of Omrania, a renowned architectural and engineering consultancy in Saudi Arabia. This significant move is set to play a pivotal role in supporting Saudi Arabia's ambitious vision to diversify its economy, enhance its local talent pool, and modernize its infrastructure and cities.

Egis’ acquisition of Omrania aligns seamlessly with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, a strategic framework to reduce the country's dependence on oil, diversify its economy, and develop public service and private sectors. By integrating Omrania’s local expertise and deep understanding of the Saudi market with Egis's global experience, the partnership is poised to contribute significantly to key projects across various sectors, including the built environment, urban development, and cities infrastructure.

Alaa AbuSiam, Middle East & South Asia CEO of Egis stated: “A core aspect of this acquisition is the emphasis on nurturing local Saudi talent. Egis and Omrania are committed to investing in the professional development of Saudi engineers, architects, and technical experts,” he said. “This transaction will not only boost local employment but also ensure a sustainable transfer of knowledge and skills, thereby fostering a vibrant, self-sustaining local construction industry. We are excited to be part of this transformation.”

Basem Al-Shihabi, Founder and Managing Partner of Omrania said: “We are proud of our people and what Omrania has achieved over the years. Omrania's expertise in architectural design and urban planning, combined with Egis' proficiency in large-scale buildings and infrastructure projects, will expedite the modernization of Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure and urban landscapes. This partnership promises to bring forth innovative solutions that meet the growing needs of Saudi Arabia's dynamic cities.” he then added.

Both Egis and Omrania are committed to sustainability and responsible development. This collaboration is expected to set new standards in eco-friendly and sustainable engineering practices, in line with Saudi Arabia’s environmental goals.

With the addition of nearly 700 professionals from Omrania, Egis in the Middle East will expand to over 3,000 talented individuals. This strategic move builds upon Egis' recent acquisition of U+A, bringing significant weight to their dynamic Architecture Line and reinforcing Egis' position as a leader of the sector in the Middle East region.

About the Egis group

Egis is an international player active in the consulting, construction engineering and mobility service sectors. We create and operate intelligent infrastructure and buildings capable of responding to the climate emergency and helping to achieve more balanced, sustainable and resilient territorial development. With operations in 120 countries, Egis places the expertise of its 18,000 employees at the disposal of its clients and develops cutting-edge innovation accessible to all projects. Through its wide-ranging fields of activity, Egis is a central player in the collective organisation of society and the living environment of citizens worldwide.Egis currently operates in 13 countries across the Middle East, completing over 500 projects in 15 countries in the region with 2,500 employees. Egis is a major player in infrastructure engineering, consultancy, project management and operations in the Middle East and has contributed to some of the region’s biggest airport, rail, water, urban mobility and urban development schemes. Egis partners with governments, cities, industrial bodies, communities and private businesses to support this dynamic region’s accelerated development and growth with an ambition to encourage and practice sustainable development, truly supporting the needs of the communities.

