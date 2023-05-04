Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia's Royal Commission for AlUla has chosen Egis, the multidisciplinary engineering and operations company, to undertake several projects related to the development of the Private Aircraft Terminal, otherwise known as a Fixed Based Operator or FBO, at AlUla's International Airport.

This new project is a continuation of the collaborative work between RCU and Egis which began last year with the opening in November of a new airport hangar for private aircraft. Built in line with clean energy standards, the 3,000sqm hangar is equipped with ground flight and engineering crews and can also provide long-term parking services.

Egis’ current scope of work is divided into two components: expansion of the existing hangar, to provide the necessary storage, maintenance and operations space, and the development of a new purpose-built FBO Terminal building. Egis will provide a comprehensive range of services, including a complete architectural design and engineering package for detailed design, airside design and airport operation support services, construction and turnover support services, infrastructure and landscaping design, airfield geometry and master planning, gradings, airfield lighting, markings, signage, and more.

AlUla International Airport, and its development, is a key element in RCU’s strategy to position AlUla as a premier global tourism destination for history, heritage, culture, and ecotourism. The airport acts as a gateway to northwest Arabia, enhancing AlUla’s rapidly growing status as a modern and efficient logistical hub for the region and supporting the comprehensive regeneration of AlUla County as a whole. Ongoing development work at AlUla’s International Airport is also firmly aligned with RCU’s strategic goal of boosting annual visitor numbers to more than two million people by 2035.

“The expansion of infrastructure at AlUla’s International Airport is ongoing and in keeping with the pace of development that has transformed AlUla into a unique destination for visitors from around the world. The first and last thing private plane passengers experience during their visit to AlUla, is the FBO Terminal that will be built to the highest standards as part of our ongoing collaborations with Egis. Key partnerships such as this are an essential part of RCU’s journey towards growing AlUla’s tourism appeal as well as attracting investment in a range of dynamic and rapidly growing sectors that are shaping the future of northwest Arabia," said Eng. Amr Almadani, CEO of RCU.

Over the past two years, Egis has been actively involved in the development of AlUla's infrastructure in multiple areas including environmental and consulting work. “We are proud to continue working with the Royal Commission for AlUla to support the development of its infrastructure, airports and more. We are committed to providing exceptional quality and innovative solutions that meet the needs of our clients and the community," said Alaa Abusiam, the CEO of Egis in the Middle East and South Asia.

About the Royal Commission for AlUla

The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) was established by royal decree in July 2017 to preserve and develop AlUla, a region of outstanding natural and cultural significance in north-west Saudi Arabia. RCU’s long-term plan outlines a responsible, sustainable, and sensitive approach to urban and economic development that preserves the area’s natural and historic heritage while establishing AlUla as a desirable location to live, work, and visit. This encompasses a broad range of initiatives across archaeology, tourism, culture, education, and the arts, reflecting a commitment to meeting the economic diversification, local community empowerment, and heritage preservation priorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 programme.

About the Egis group

Egis is an international player active in the consulting, construction engineering and mobility service sectors. We create and operate intelligent infrastructure and buildings capable of responding to the climate emergency and helping to achieve more balanced, sustainable and resilient territorial development. With operations in 120 countries, Egis places the expertise of its 16,000 employees at the disposal of its clients and develops cutting- edge innovation accessible to all projects. Through its wide-ranging fields of activity, Egis is a central player in the collective organisation of society and the living environment of citizens worldwide.

Egis currently operates in 13 countries across the Middle East, completing over 500 projects in 15 countries in the region with 2,500 employees. Egis is a major player in infrastructure engineering, consultancy, project management and operations in the Middle East and has contributed to some of the region’s biggest airport, rail, water, urban mobility and urban development schemes. Egis partners with governments, cities, industrial bodies, communities and private businesses to support this dynamic region’s accelerated development and growth with an ambition to encourage and practice sustainable development, truly supporting the needs of the communities.

