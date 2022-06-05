Egics Development intends to inject investments worth EGP 450 mln through a package of real estate projects in Egypt, starting with its first project in the Downtown area of ​​the New Administrative Capital.



Ehab Abul-Hadid, CEO of the company, said that this step comes based on the company's vision and orientations to diversify its investment portfolios in Egypt and worldwide.



Abu Al-Hadid pointed out that "Egics" has great experience in the sector and contracting not only in Egypt, but also at the Arab and African levels, as it has branches in many countries, for example in Oman, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Uganda and the UAE, as well as being an exclusive agent for more than 20 major industrial companies on The world level, such as Hyundai, Siemens and Schneider Electric, and we also contributed to the establishment and development of the infrastructure in many new cities and governorates at the level of Egypt, and many huge projects such as the development of the Egyptian railways in 2013.



Abul-Hadid added that egics’s tendency to invest in the real estate sector is that this sector in Egypt is an attractive and attractive sector for investments. Many governorates entered Egypt and we are not far from that sector.



Abul Hadid explained that "Haven" project is scheduled to be launched in the new administrative capital during June, and it is mixed-use project includes ground and 12-storey in a very distinctive area in the Downtown area.



Abul Hadid stated that the project has a strong competitive advantage within the market, which is that its construction cost will be much lower than any other project, given that among the industrial activities of egics is the production of ready-made concrete and many other materials that feed that industry, and we work in many projects and with many From the developers, as well as the company's possession of strong financial solvency and expertise capable of managing capitals professionally.



He pointed out that Egics Development in its project used the strongest consultants to provide the highest quality of services provided for the project, so a contract was made with one of the largest houses of expertise, the office of Engineer Yasser El-Beltagy as an engineering and architectural consultant for the project, and Sia Company for marketing and sales consultancy headed by Mr. Ahmed Al-Haddad and MRB In the field of management and operation.

-Ends-