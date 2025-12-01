Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – EFSIM Facilities Management Company (the “Company”, or “EFSIM”), a leading provider of integrated facilities management (“IFM”) services across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, today announces the price range (the “Offer PriceRange”) for its initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”), as well as commencement of the institutional book-building period for Participating Parties.

The Offer Price Range has been set between SAR 19 and SAR 20 per share. The institutional book-building period will last seven (7) calendar days commencing on 10/06/1447H (corresponding to 01/12/2025G), until the end of 16/06/1447H (corresponding to 07/12/2025G).

Based on the Price Range, EFSIM is set to list with a market capitalization of between SAR 1,064 million (c. $ 284 million) and SAR 1,120 million (c. $ 299 million).

EFG Hermes KSA is the sole financial advisor, lead manager, bookrunner and underwriter in connection with the Offering (the “Financial Advisor”).

On 07/04/1447H (corresponding to 29/09/2025G), the Capital Market Authority (“CMA”) approved the Company’s application for the offering of 16,800,000 ordinary shares (the “Offer Shares”), representing 30% of the Company’s total issued share capital following the Offering and Capital Increase, by way of a sale of 5,800,000 existing ordinary shares (the “Sale Shares”) by the Company’s current shareholders in proportion with their existing shareholding (the “Selling Shareholders”)and the issuance of 11,000,000 new ordinary shares (the “New Shares” referred to with the Sale Shares as the “Offer Shares” and each as an “Offer Share”). The final offer price of the Offer Shares will be determined at the end of the book-building process.

The Company’s red herring prospectus includes all details of the IPO. For additional details please visit the Company’s IPO website (https://ipo.efsim.sa/) or the website of the Financial Advisor (www.efghermesksa.com) or the website of CMA (www.cma.org.sa).

OFFERING HIGHLIGHTS

The CMA and Saudi Exchange approvals have been obtained for the Offering and listing as outlined below.

The Company obtained the CMA’s approval to register its shares and to offer 16,800,000 Offer Shares representing 30% of the Company’s issued share capital of 56,000,000 Shares (after the Offering and the Capital Increase) by way of a sale by the Selling Shareholders and issuance of the New Shares.

The Offer Shares will be listed and traded on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange following the completion of the IPO and listing formalities with both the CMA and the Saudi Exchange.

A maximum of 16,800,000 ordinary shares, representing 100% of the Offer Shares, are to be provisionally allocated to Participating Parties.

The Company’s current shareholders will be subject to a lock-up period of six (6) months, which will begin from the commencement of trading of the Shares on the Saudi Exchange. EFS Group has committed contractually to a lock-up period of two (2) years from the commencement of trading.

The Financial Advisor may, in coordination with the Company, reduce the number of the Offer Shares allocated to the Participating Parties to 11,760,000 ordinary shares, representing 70% of the Offer Shares, to accommodate demand from Individual Subscribers.

A maximum of 5,040,000 ordinary Offer Shares, representing 30% of the Offer Shares, will be allocated to the Individual Subscribers.

The Offering shall be restricted to the two following groups of investors:

Tranche (A): Participating Parties



Comprising the parties entitled to participate in the book-building process as specified under the Book-Building Instructions issued by the CMA. Participating Entities will provisionally be allocated sixteen million eight hundred thousand (16,800,000) Offer Shares, representing one hundred per cent. (100%) of Offer Shares. The final allocation for the Participating Entities will be made upon the expiry of Individual Subscribers’ subscription period, using the discretionary allocation mechanism. As a result, some of the Participating Entities may not be allocated any Offer Shares. If there is sufficient demand by Individual Subscribers, the Financial Advisor, in coordination with the Company shall have the right to reduce the previously allocated Offer Shares to Participating Entities to eleven million seven hundred sixty thousand (11,760,000) Offer Shares, representing seventy per cent. (70%) of the total Offer Shares.

Tranche (B): Individual Investors

Individual Subscribers comprising Saudi Arabian natural persons, including any Saudi female divorcee or widow with minor children from a marriage to a non-Saudi person who can subscribe for her own benefit and in the names of her minor children, on the condition that she proves that she is a divorcee or widow and the mother of her minor Saudi Arabian children, as well as any GCC natural persons, or non-Saudi natural persons resident in, or were previously residents in the Kingdom or the GCC countries, in each case who has an investment account and an active portfolio with a Receiving Agent and the right to open an investment account with a Capital Market Institution. A subscription for Offer Shares made by a person in the name of his divorcee shall be deemed invalid and the applicant shall be subject to the sanctions prescribed by law. If a duplicate subscription is made, the second subscription will be considered void and only the first subscription will be accepted. A maximum of five million forty thousand (5,040,000) Offer Shares, representing thirty per cent. (30%) of the total Offer Shares shall be allocated to Individual Subscribers. If the Individual Subscribers do not subscribe in full to the Offer Shares allocated to them, the Financial Advisor in coordination with the Company, may reduce the number of Offer Shares allocated to Individual Subscribers in proportion to the number of Offer Shares subscribed by them.

Each Individual Subscriber who subscribes to the Offer Shares must apply for a minimum of ten (10) Offer Shares. The maximum number of Offer Shares that can be subscribed to is seven hundred fifty thousand (750,000) Offer Shares. The minimum number of allocated Offer Shares will be ten (10) Offer Shares per Individual Subscriber and the remaining balance of the Offer Shares, if any, will be allocated on a pro-rate basis based on the number of Offer Shares applied for by each Individual Subscriber. If the number of Individual Subscribers exceeds five hundred four thousand (504,000) Individual Subscribers, the Company will not guarantee the minimum allocation. In this case, the Offer Shares will be allocated at the discretion of the Financial Advisor in coordination with the Company.

EXPECTED OFFERING TIMETABLE

Key Event Date Deadline for Submission of Subscription Application Forms Based on the Number of the Offer Shares Provisionally Allocated for each of the Participating Entities Tuesday 25/06/1447H (corresponding to 16/12/2025G) Subscription Period for Individual Subscribers A period of five (5) calendar days commencing on Thursday, 27/06/1447H (corresponding to 18/12/2025G) until the end of Monday, 02/07/1447H (corresponding to 22/12/2025G) Deadline for Payment of the Subscription Amount by Participating Entities Based on their Provisionally Allocated Offer Shares Thursday 27/06/1447H (corresponding to 18/12/2025G) Deadline for Submission of Subscription Application Forms and Payment of the Subscription Amount by Individual Subscribers Monday 02/07/1447H (corresponding to 22/12/2025G) Announcement of the Final Allocation of the Offer Shares No later than Thursday 05/07/1447H (corresponding to 25/12/2025G) Refund of Excess Subscription Monies

(if any) No later than Thursday 05/07/1447H (corresponding to 25/12/2025G) Expected Commencement Date for Trading the Shares on the Exchange Trading of the Offer Shares on the Exchange is expected to commence after all relevant legal requirements and procedures have been fulfilled. Trading will be announced in local newspapers and on the Saudi Exchange website (www.saudiexchange.sa).

CONTACT DETAILS

Company Email Role EFG Hermes KSA contact-ksa@efg-hermes.com Financial Advisor, Lead Manager, Bookrunner and Underwriter FGS Global efsim@fgsglobal.com Media and Communications Advisor

Receiving Entities Individual Investors wishing to subscribe to the Offer Shares must submit their subscription requests electronically through the websites and platforms of the Receiving Agents that provide this service to subscribers, or through any other means provided by the Receiving Agents through which the Individual Investors are able to subscribe to the Company's shares during the Offering Period. · EFG Hermes KSA · Al Rajhi Financial Company (Al Rajhi Capital) · SNB Capital · Saudi Fransi Capital (BSF Capital) · Riyad Capital · Albilad Investment Company (Albilad Capital) · Aljazira Capital · Alistithmar Capital Company · Derayah Financial Company · Alinma Capital · Anb Capital Company · Yaqeen Capital Company (Yaqeen Capital) · Alkhabeer Financial Company (Alkhabeer Capital) · Al Awal Investment Company (SAB Invest) · Sahm Capital Financial Company · GIB Capital · Awaed Capital · Musharaka Capital

For more information, visit: ipo.efsim.sa and https://en.efsim.sa/