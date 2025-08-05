Cairo: EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company and the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), announced today that its investment banking division successfully completed its role as the sole global coordinator on the initial public offering (IPO) of National Printing S.A.E. (“National Printing” or the “Company”) on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

The IPO included the sale of 10% of the company’s issued share capital for a total value of EGP 450 million. The shares were offered through a private tranche to Mr. Omran Mohammed AlOmran, a prominent Saudi Arabian entrepreneur, as an anchor investor (“Cornerstone Investor”) , in addition to a public tranche for retail and institutional investors in Egypt which was 23.6x oversubscribed. The IPO has been priced at EGP 21.25 per share, implying a market capitalization of c. EGP 4.5 billion.

National Printing is a leading player in the paper and packaging industry in Egypt, with a legacy dating back to 1979. National Printing operates through four main subsidiaries, Shorouk, Uniboard, El Baddar for Packaging, and Windsor, serving approximately 15 sectors, including FMCG, pharmaceuticals, white goods, and education. With leading market positions across its subsidiaries, National Printing has built a portfolio of blue-chip customers and multinationals of over 690 customers.

Shares of National Printing began trading today under the ticker NAPR.CA.

Maged El Ayouti, Co-Head of Investment Banking at EFG Hermes, said: “We are proud to support National Printing on its journey to become a listed company on the EGX. This IPO demonstrates investors’ appetite for market leading companies that are not properly represented on the EGX. It also represents a significant step forward for Egypt’s capital market activity, that we hope can be capitalized on as the IPO of National Printing is the second listing that we have successfully executed on the EGX in 2025, following the successful listing of Valu. We remain committed to enabling ambitious companies to access public capital markets in the region in order to scale their growth sustainably and allow value monetization for shareholders.”

EFG Hermes’ Investment Banking division acted as the sole global coordinator for the transaction.

Since the beginning of the year, EFG Hermes has advised on 6 M&A transactions, 7 DCM, and 10 ECM transactions across the region, including landmark transactions in Egypt, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, underscoring its leadership in regional markets.

About EFG Holding:

EFG Holding (EGX: HRHO.CA – LSE: EFGD) is a financial institution that boasts a remarkable 40-year legacy of success in seven countries spanning two continents. Operating within three distinct verticals — the Investment Bank (EFG Hermes), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) (EFG Finance), and Commercial Bank (Bank NXT) — the company provides a comprehensive range of groundbreaking financial products and services tailored to meet the needs of a diverse clientele, including individual clients and businesses of all sizes.

EFG Hermes, the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), offers extensive financial services, encompassing advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, research, and private equity. In its domestic market, EFG Holding serves as a universal bank, with EFG Finance emerging as the fastest-growing NBFI platform, comprising Tanmeyah, a provider of innovative and integrated financial solutions for small business owners and entrepreneurs, EFG Corp-Solutions, which provides leasing and factoring services, Valu, a universal financial technology powerhouse, Bedaya for mortgage finance, Kaf for insurance, and EFG Finance SMEs, which provides financial services for small and medium enterprises. Furthermore, the company delivers commercial banking solutions through Bank NXT, an integrated retail and corporate banking product provider in Egypt.

Proudly present in: Egypt | United Arab Emirates | Saudi Arabia | Kuwait | Bahrain | Kenya | Nigeria

Learn more about us at www.efghldg.com

