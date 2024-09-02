Dubai: EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company, and the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, announced today the introduction of its newest services, Asset Servicing Arrangement and Custody Arrangement. The service is designed to address the unique challenges faced by high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and small- to mid-sized funds in accessing custody arrangement services.

The new Asset Servicing Arrangement and Custody Arrangement from EFG Hermes aims to simplify and streamline unparalleled access in the region, covering over 40 markets across MENA, sub-Saharan Africa, Southeast Asia, Europe, and North America. Acting as a catalyst and intermediary, EFG Hermes facilitates custody arrangements, offering rates that are highly competitive and without any minimum investment or charges. thereby addressing a major pain point for many clients and offering a fully customizable experience.

EFG Hermes manages the Know Your Customer (KYC) process and due diligence, enabling clients to bypass typical custodial access hurdles. Clients gain access to a vast array of markets through a single agreement, simplifying the often complex and fragmented market entry process. As the premier broker in the Middle East, EFG Hermes provides comprehensive services that include execution and custody, ensuring clients have everything they need to succeed.

Ahmed Waly, Global Head of Brokerage of EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding Company, commented on the launch, “At EFG Hermes, we continuously strive to innovate and provide our clients with solutions that meet their evolving needs. Introducing our Asset Servicing and Custody Arrangements is a testament to our commitment to expanding our offering by addressing the challenges that high-net-worth individuals and institutional and specialized investors face. By offering seamless access to over 40 markets and handling the complexities of custodial arrangements, we empower our clients to navigate global markets easily and confidently. This service underscores our dedication to delivering comprehensive support across multiple markets and ensuring our clients have the tools and resources they need to achieve their financial goals. We believe that this offering will set a new standard in the industry, provide a significant competitive advantage to our clients, and affirm our position as a trusted partner for investors seeking to expand their global footprint.”

The new service caters to existing EFG Hermes clients and opens the door for new clients. Many current clients can now unlock new opportunities and streamline their investment processes. For new clients, these custody services offer market access and unparalleled service in the MENA region. The services cover a wide range of asset classes, including equities, fixed-income instruments, and listed treasury bills, ensuring that clients can confidently manage their investments across diverse markets.

