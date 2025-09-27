Abu Dhabi, UAE – In line with the UAE’s declaration as the "Capital of Entrepreneurship in the Region" and under the theme of the "Year of Community," the Emirates Entrepreneurship Association has signed a strategic partnership with Leadership Enrichment Consultancy. The partnership aims to enhance the leadership and managerial capabilities of entrepreneurs and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

The partnership seeks to address one of the main challenges facing the entrepreneurial sector: the need to develop leadership and managerial skills that ensure sustainable growth and adaptability to rapidly changing economic conditions. The agreement will provide association members with a comprehensive package of programs, including specialized leadership consulting, practical workshops, and training programs tailored to the needs of companies at various stages of growth.

Promoting Entrepreneurship and Empowering the Community

On this occasion, Mr. Thamer Al Qasimi, Executive Manager of the Emirates Entrepreneurship Association, stated:

"This partnership practically embodies the UAE’s vision of making the country the capital of entrepreneurship and reinforces the concept of social responsibility launched under the 'Year of Community.' National institutions are working together to empower talent and build entrepreneurs’ capabilities at a competitive cost. We invite all SMEs and entrepreneurs to join these joint efforts to build a comprehensive ecosystem that supports the sustainability of entrepreneurial projects."

For his part, H.E. Dr. Ahmed Al Attas, Founder and CEO of Leadership Enrichment Consultancy, expressed pride in this initiative, saying:

"We are delighted with this partnership, which allows us to contribute to the development of young entrepreneurial leaders, a key pillar for achieving sustainable economic growth. In line with our social responsibility, we will provide high-quality programs that follow best global practices and meet the needs of the local market."

Tailored Programs and Tangible Community Impact

The agreement includes designing customized leadership programs for entrepreneurs, organizing virtual incubators to develop ideas, and launching joint initiatives to support innovation and social entrepreneurship. Startups and high-growth companies will also have access to guidance and mentoring from specialized experts.

This partnership complements a series of the association’s initiatives aimed at promoting entrepreneurship, empowering national talent, and engaging the private sector in supporting the country’s national objectives, especially given the growing role of the entrepreneurial economy as a vital contributor to income diversification and knowledge-based society development.