Cairo, Egypt – EdVentures, Nahdet Misr’s corporate venture capital specializing in EdTech, has been awarded the title of "Investor of the Year 2024 in Africa" at the prestigious Global Startup Awards Africa (GSA). The company surpassed 69 other nominees to secure the top position among the selected 14 leading companies in Africa.

This recognition highlights EdVentures' significant contributions to fostering innovation in the education sector and its commitment to creating a supportive ecosystem for startups to thrive.

The Global Startup Awards (GSA) is the largest independent competition in the global startup ecosystem, operating programs worldwide through a comprehensive framework and international events. GSA Africa, under the Global Innovation Initiative Group (GIIG), is the first continent-wide tech innovation competition aligned with sustainable development goals. It enhances visibility, accelerates access to networks, and provides investment opportunities to promote cross-border collaboration, helping next-generation tech solutions reach new markets and address critical global challenges.

With a mission to foster innovation in education, EdVentures actively contributes to the advancement of the sector in Egypt and the broader region. The company offers learners innovative educational experiences while empowering youth and creating new job opportunities by supporting startups in the EdTech space. This recent recognition opens new avenues for EdVentures to expand into additional markets across Africa and beyond, while also strengthening its strategic partnerships with educational institutions and government entities. The company remains dedicated to supporting sustainable development goals, particularly those related to education and innovation.

Founded in 2017, EdVentures is the investment arm of Nahdet Misr Group and the leading EdTech-focused corporate venture capital firm in the MENA region. The firm supports startups and young entrepreneurs in the education and EdTech sectors through its incubation, acceleration, and investment programs. Since its inception, EdVentures has supported over 77 startups and invested in 22 of them.