EDS, one of the UAE’s leading outdoor advertising and media agencies, proudly announces the official launch of OutdoorAdvertisingUAE.com, a comprehensive digital platform designed to simplify and streamline how brands, agencies, and businesses plan, book, and execute outdoor advertising campaigns across the Emirates.

The platform consolidates the full spectrum of Out-of-Home (OOH) media options into one centralized destination, giving marketers instant access to billboards, unipoles, bridge banners, MUPIs, digital screens, transit advertising, airport media, metro placements, lamp posts, hoardings, mall displays, cinema ads, taxi branding, bus advertising, and more. Covering all seven emirates, the portal enables users to explore formats, compare opportunities, request quotes, and connect with specialists for end-to-end campaign execution.

A Unified Hub for UAE Outdoor Media

OutdoorAdvertisingUAE.com has been built as a one-stop resource for businesses seeking impactful visibility across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah.

The platform offers:

Comprehensive descriptions of OOH advertising formats

Location-specific media opportunities in major cities and high-traffic zones

Industry insights, FAQs, and planning tools to help structure effective OOH strategies

A simplified inquiry and quotation process

Direct access to experienced OOH consultants for personalized guidance

Whether promoting on Dubai’s iconic Sheikh Zayed Road, activating taxi ads in Ras Al Khaimah, launching campaigns in Abu Dhabi malls, or executing citywide outdoor initiatives in Sharjah, brands can now discover curated OOH solutions with unmatched ease.

Designed for Agencies, SMEs, Corporates & Global Brands

The platform caters to a broad spectrum of users, including:

Advertising and media agencies

SMEs seeking cost-efficient outdoor exposure

Large corporates and multinational brands

Real estate, retail, automotive, healthcare, and hospitality sectors

Government entities, event organizers, and seasonal advertisers

By providing format-specific details, city-by-city options, and support from EDS’s seasoned team, OutdoorAdvertisingUAE.com ensures that every business — regardless of size — can navigate the UAE’s OOH landscape with clarity and confidence.

Quotes from EDS Leadership

“Our goal with OutdoorAdvertisingUAE.com is to make OOH advertising in the UAE more accessible, transparent, and effective for businesses of all sizes,” said Rachna Agarwal, Director of EDS. “With the region’s rapid economic expansion and growing competition among brands, outdoor media continues to deliver unmatched visibility and long-term brand value. This platform helps marketers discover the best OOH solutions faster and with greater clarity.”

Manish Gupta, CEO of EDS, highlighted the strategic importance of the launch:

“Outdoor advertising in the UAE continues to grow, and marketers are looking for clarity, speed, and reliable planning tools. By consolidating major OOH opportunities into one accessible system, we empower agencies and corporates to build campaigns that truly stand out. This launch reinforces our commitment to delivering seamless, results-driven outdoor advertising solutions.”

Empowering Marketers with Insightful, High-Impact OOH Planning

Positioned as Dubai’s trusted outdoor advertising partner, the platform provides detailed insights into media locations, audience visibility, and high-performing formats, enabling marketers to select the right placements for maximum impact.

Key features include:

A centralized directory of the UAE’s most prominent OOH formats

Strategic planning assistance for enhanced reach and frequency

Access to premium outdoor sites in top commercial and residential zones

Smooth campaign execution and professional consultation from concept to delivery

As demand for high-visibility marketing solutions continues to rise—particularly with increasing consumer activity across public spaces—OutdoorAdvertisingUAE.com equips brands with a powerful tool to plan targeted, city-wide outdoor advertising campaigns.

About EDS FZCO

EDS is a full-service outdoor media and advertising agency delivering impactful OOH solutions across the UAE. Its portfolio includes billboards, bridge banners, unipoles, lampposts, rooftops, taxis, metro, airport media, bus advertising, digital screens, mall displays, flyer distribution, and more. EDS serves clients across automotive, retail, finance, healthcare, hospitality, technology, and government sectors—providing strategic planning, premium placements, and high-quality campaign execution.