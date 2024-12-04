First phase to deliver a data center with 12.5MW capacity, requiring an investment of EUR 150 million

Plans to expand to 25MW in subsequent phases

New entity, Data In Scale SA, to develop the state-of-the-art data center in Spata, East Attica

DUBAI: EDGNEX Data Centers by DAMAC and PPC Group have announced the launch of Data In Scale (DIS), a joint venture (DAMAC 55% - PPC 45%) focused on developing a state-of-the-art data center in Spata, Greece. The announcement was made at an exclusive meet and greet attended by Hussain Sajwani, Founder of DAMAC, Georgios Stassis, PPC Group Chairman and CEO, and Alexander Paterakis, PPC Group Deputy CEO - Digital, alongside key senior executives. This collaboration brings together DAMAC’s expertise in real estate and data center development with PPC Group’s leadership in clean energy, ensuring the timely and world-class delivery of the facility.

The first phase will involve a EUR 150 million investment to develop 12.5MW of capacity, with plans to scale up to 25MW in subsequent phases. The project is currently in the design and licensing stages, with construction set to begin in Q1 2025. The new entity, Data In Scale, aims to complete the first phase within two years, meeting the growing demand for cloud computing, digital transformation, and data storage solutions.

A Collaborative Vision for Digital Growth

The data center is designed to set new benchmarks in secure, scalable, and sustainable digital infrastructure. By combining DAMAC’s legacy of development excellence, EDGNEX’s innovative approach to data center design and delivery, and PPC Group’s in-depth local market and energy expertise, this facility will serve businesses, industries, and organizations seeking advanced data solutions.

Strategically located in Spata, East Attica, the facility is poised to become a critical hub connecting Europe, Asia, and Africa, reinforcing Greece’s position as a leader in IT capacity in Southeastern Europe. Supported by government initiatives and strategic investments, the collaboration is set to drive regional digital growth.

Speaking about the project, Sajwani stated: “This partnership with PPC reflects our shared vision of creating a world-class data center that caters to the diverse and evolving demands of today’s digital economy. By leveraging EDGNEX’s expertise in delivering reliable and agile infrastructure and DAMAC’s proven capabilities in large-scale developments, we are building a future-ready facility to empower businesses with secure, scalable, and high-performance data solutions.”

Additionally, Stassis noted: “This partnership with DAMAC marks a transformative step for PPC as we advance into the future of digital innovation. By merging PPC’s energy expertise with DAMAC’s global leadership in data center development, we are building infrastructure that will empower businesses, drive Greece’s digital transformation, and position the country as a pivotal player in Southeast Europe’s data ecosystem. This powertech initiative underscores our commitment to sustainable growth, technological excellence, and fostering regional collaboration. Together, we are poised to meet the growing demands of the digital era while propelling economic progress and solidifying Greece’s strategic role on the global tech stage.”

Driving Digital Transformation: DAMAC and PPC's Global and Regional Vision

For DAMAC, the Greece project builds on the Group’s significant global investments in digital infrastructure under the EDGNEX umbrella, including a $1 billion overall investment in Thailand and a EUR 400 million project in Madrid, Spain, announced recently along with continued investments and progress across APAC, European markets, and the Middle East. These initiatives reflect DAMAC’s strategic focus on fostering innovation and delivering sustainable, high-quality infrastructure that powers customers worldwide. The joint venture with PPC, through the creation of Data In Scale, is a testament to EDGNEX’s vision of driving innovation in the digital infrastructure space and enhancing economic opportunities in global markets.

For PPC Group, this partnership complements a series of strategic initiatives aimed at shaping Greece’s digital future, bolstering technology and connectivity. PPC’s ongoing projects include the nationwide rollout of a Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) network via its subsidiary FiberGrid, delivering ultra-fast internet access to households and businesses; the participation in the East-to-Med Data Corridor, for the development of interconnected submarine and terrestrial cables to enhance cross-border energy and data exchange; and the Olympus AI project, a pioneering effort in leveraging artificial intelligence for energy management and innovation. Through these ventures, PPC is integrating its energy expertise with state-of-the-art digital infrastructure and technology, driving economic growth, and reinforcing its position as a key enabler of Southeast Europe’s digital and energy transformation.

About EDGNEX

EDGNEX is a global digital infrastructure company headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of the DAMAC Group. EDGNEX is providing a foundation for local innovation across the globe and disrupting the data center market with new speed and agility. It proactively builds, buys, or partners to serve the next wave of demand for data center services.

About PPC Group

PPC is the leading South-East European electric utility, with activities in electricity generation, distribution and sale of advanced energy products and services in Greece, Romania, and North Macedonia. PPC Group has a total installed capacity of 12.2GW, consisting of thermal, hydro and RES installations with a total annual generation amounting to approximately 21TWh, while the total Regulated Asset Base of its networks amounted to € 4.3 bn approximately at the end of 2023. PPC Group is the leading supplier of electricity in Greece and Romania, servicing 8.8m. customers in total, providing them with approximately 33TWh of electricity and a wide range of energy products and services. PPC is publicly listed, and its shares are traded on the Main Market of the Athens Exchange.

