Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, has marked the start of its participation at Dubai Airshow 2023 by announcing the launch of 11 new disruptive aerospace systems and solutions adding to its impressive portfolio of over 159 systems and solutions covering multiple domains. EDGE will showcase its air domain capabilities with the largest stand at the aerospace and aviation event, which is taking place from 13-17 November.

EDGE, which is returning as Defence Technology Partner for the 18th edition of Dubai Airshow, is rapidly emerging as a global leader in the development and manufacture of a diverse and technologically advanced range of products to meet the modern-day requirements of its customers. The new breakthrough products and systems cover a wide range of missions, including tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), logistics support, and sophisticated combat operations.

Mansour Al Mulla, EDGE Group Managing Director and CEO, said: “The Dubai Airshow is one of the world’s leading aerospace events and the perfect platform from which EDGE can showcase its rapidly expanding portfolio of advanced aerospace, space, and air defence products and solutions. We are proud to be the event’s Defence Technology Partner and at the biennial show at which we will be launching several new technologically-advanced systems which will compete with the best in the industry for performance as well as price-point, highlighting the extensive and diverse capabilities across the Group, and the potential for inter-operability across multiple domains, while continuing to push the boundaries of innovation and strengthening sovereign capabilities.”

Among the new systems being launched by EDGE at Dubai Airshow are three autonomous aircraft:

The new REACH-M is a fixed-wing Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance (MALE) Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) designed for ISR and light ground attack operations. The aircraft has a maximum take-off weight (MTOW) of 1,500 kgs and features autonomous capabilities such as automatic take-off and landing and pre-planned flight paths, and can fly for a duration of 24 hours with a maximum payload of 350 kgs.

Following EDGE’s announcement last week of its acquisition of significant shareholdings in Poland-based manufacturer of small jet aircraft, FLARIS, and Switzerland-based developer and manufacturer of innovative unmanned helicopter systems, ANAVIA, the Group will be showcasing three aerial vehicles which will now be part of the Group’s autonomous aircraft portfolio - the SINYAR jet-powered aircraft, manufactured by FLARIS, which can fly at 545 kmh, at an altitude of 30,000 ft, and can carry a payload of 450 kgs; and the compact HT-100 multi-role unmanned performance helicopter, manufactured by ANAVIA for ISR and logistics missions. The HT-100 can fly for up to six hours at a speed of 120 kmh.

Eight new missile, guided munition, and jammer systems are also being introduced, including:

The NASEF-20 is a sub-sonic, low-cost cruise missile (LCCM) launched from unmanned aircraft and designed for precision engagement against soft targets, and is guided by the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS). A Semi-Active Laser (SAL) seeker can be added for improved accuracy against designated targets. The NASEF-125 is a sub-sonic cruise and anti-ship missile, capable of engaging ground and surface targets with Imaging Infrared (IIR) and active homing radar seekers. The missile features advanced sea skimming capabilities to avoid detection from anti-air systems. The RASH-3H is a high-precision guided munition system capable of engaging small to medium-sized threats.

Co-developed with the Brazilian Navy, and Brazilian Smart Weapons and High-Tech System specialist, SIATT, in which EDGE has a 50% shareholding, EDGE has launched the all-weather, extended range National Surface Anti-Ship Missile (MANSUP-ER), developed to meet the defence requirements of both the UAE and Brazilian navies, and for international export. The missile, which has adaptive sea-skimming capabilities, has a range of 200 kms, and is fitted with inertial guidance and active radar homing, will undergo testing by Brazil’s naval fleet, and will eventually also be adapted for integration onto selected air and land systems.

The HUNTER 2-SJ with Jammer is a new seeker drone system, providing targeting capabilities to engage electronic warfare and command and control (C2) systems through the detection of radar signals. The HUNTER-N is a new variant of the HUNTER SP which has been developed for launch from naval vessels.

A number of smaller defence solutions covering this domain have also been launched.

“We also look forward to announcing several international partnerships with companies operating across multiple domains in the defence and civilian spheres, enabling the exploration of joint synergies for further growth through the sharing of knowledge, tapping into established advanced manufacturing ecosystems, and by bolstering our global supply chains. We wish Dubai Airshow 2023 every success”, adds Mr. AlMulla.

Attendees of Dubai Airshow can visit EDGE and its portfolio of companies at stand 520 in the main hall, Hospitality Chalet at outdoor stand P9, and outdoor stand S49, at Dubai World Central.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive. With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 25 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, and Homeland Security.

