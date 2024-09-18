Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence companies, welcomed a high-ranking delegation from the Brazilian Air Force to its Abu Dhabi headquarters. Led by Commander Air Brigadier Lieutenant Marcelo Kanitz Damasceno, the visit focused on enhancing cooperation and showcasing EDGE’s innovative capabilities in the UAE.

The delegation was received by Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE, alongside Rodrigo Torres, President of Group Finance, EDGE, and Tiago Silva, CEO of EDGE’s Latin America (LATAM) office. The group toured TAWAZUN Industrial Park (TIP), where they were introduced to EDGE subsidiaries HALCON, ALTARIQ, CARACAL, and ADASI, with presentations highlighting cutting-edge technologies in precision-guided munitions, autonomous systems, and other key capabilities.

This visit further solidifies the growing collaboration between the UAE and Brazil in the defence and technology sectors, reinforcing EDGE’s position as a global leader in advanced solutions.

Video Link: https://youtu.be/RHfKH2Ji7dk?si=QSDgIujbG2C426Sg

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold, and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics, and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 30 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Homeland Security, and Technology & Innovation.

