Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE Group entity, AL TARIQ, a leading developer and producer of highly modular long-range precision-guided munitions (LR-PGMs), today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a leading designer, developer and manufacturer of India-made missiles and underwater weapons. The MoU was signed during Aero India 2023, Asia’s largest aerospace exhibition, which is being held Yelahanka Air Base, Bengaluru, until 17 February.

In line with the events theme of ’The Runway to a Billion Opportunities‘, highlighting local partnerships and investments in India, AL TARIQ and BDL will be jointly producing the AL TARIQ line of all weather, day/night, long-range precision-guided munition (LR-PGM) kits in India.

Theunis Botha, CEO of AL TARIQ, said: “We are extremely proud to be partnering with Bharat Dynamics, a well-established manufacturer of high technology weapon systems for the Indian Air Force. The MoU exemplifies the willingness and intent of AL TARIQ and Bharat Dynamics in cooperating and identifying opportunities to jointly produce the AL TARIQ LR-PGM in India. It will also enable us to meet the Indian Air Force’s requirements while fulfilling the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ mandate.”

Commodore A. Madhavarao (retired), Director (Technical) of BDL, said: “Our partnership with AL TARIQ, a producer of outstanding, mission-proven precision-guided munition kits, marks a notable addition to our precision strike portfolio. Under the MoU, Indian variants of AL TARIQ’s LR-PGMs will be developed and produced at our state-of-the-art facilities, adding a modular, advanced long-range capability to our precision-guided munition offerings.”

-Ends-

About AL TARIQ

Established in 2012, AL TARIQ is the first UAE-based manufacturer of precision-guided systems for conventional aerial munitions. AL TARIQ is a regional leader in precision-guided munition kits, matching the quality of global manufacturers at a smaller and faster scale. AL TARIQ leverages the latest advanced technologies in the field of optics and propulsion systems and has built up its engineering expertise through continuous innovation to deliver new products as well as production process improvements.

AL TARIQ is part of the Missiles & Weapons cluster of EDGE Group, an advanced technology group that ranks among the top 25 military suppliers in the world.

For more information, please visit https://al-tariq.ae

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive. With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 20 entities into four core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Electronic Warfare & Cyber Technologies, and Trading & Mission Support.



For more information, visit edgegroup.ae

