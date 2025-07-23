Abu Dhabi, UAE: EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, and Pavo Group, an Istanbul-based technology company specialising in defence and security, public safety, communications, and digital technologies, have launched KEY4, a groundbreaking joint venture in critical defence and security technologies.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, KEY4 will serve as a platform for the joint development of advanced defence and security solutions supporting both UAE priorities and global partner needs. The announcement was made during a ceremony at the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025, held at the Istanbul Expo Center from 22 to 27 July, and was signed by Omar Al Zaabi, President of Trading & Mission Support at EDGE Group, and Ali Özer, Chief Strategy Officer at Pavo Group.

Omar Al Zaabi, President – Trading & Mission Support, EDGE, said: “KEY4 represents a strategic extension of EDGE’s capability to deliver mission-critical, sovereign defence and security solutions in collaboration with trusted international partners. This joint venture reflects our commitment to deepening industrial capabilities, accelerating technology development, and transferring specialised expertise into operational advantage. By addressing specific and evolving client needs, across cybersecurity, electronic warfare, artificial intelligence (AI), and secure systems, KEY4 will play a central role in advancing the UAE’s defence ecosystem and strengthening its position as a reliable contributor to global security and stability.”

Serkan Altınışık, CEO of Pavo Group, said: “This joint venture with EDGE Group represents a powerful alignment of vision and capability between two forward-looking defence technology leaders. Together, we are combining Türkiye’s engineering excellence and EDGE’s disruptive innovation to deliver sovereign, next-generation solutions that address the increasingly complex challenges faced by our partners across the region and beyond. This partnership underscores Pavo Group’s commitment to fostering strategic collaborations that enhance interoperability, strengthen resilience, and shape the future of defence ecosystems.”

KEY4 brings together the sovereign capabilities and advanced technical expertise of EDGE and Pavo Group across a wide range of critical domains. These include cryptography, cybersecurity, secure communications, interception systems, electronic warfare, AI and machine learning for defence, big data analytics, command and control, data centres, integrated border security, smart surveillance, avionics, aerospace engineering, electro-optics, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) solutions, and system design and prototyping.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

About Pavo Group

Pavo Group is a leading Turkish defence technology company specialising in the aggregation and development of advanced defence platforms, tools, and technologies. With a strong commitment to internal engineering excellence and a strategic focus on international partnerships, Pavo Group delivers integrated security solutions that protect national interests and contribute to global stability.