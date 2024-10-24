Abu Dhabi – UAE – EDGE entity ORYXLABS, a leader in digital risk protection and advanced cybersecurity solutions, has entered into a strategic partnership with Pavo Tasarım Üretim Elektronik (Pavotek), a Türkiye-based company within Pavo Group specialising in electronic and embedded systems, communication and network technologies, at the SAHA Expo 2024 being at the Istanbul Expo Center until October 26.

This collaboration will focus on developing and executing a joint go-to-market strategy targeting key clients such as service providers, large enterprises, and holding companies across Türkiye, the Middle East, and Africa. By combining their strengths, ORYXLABS and Pavotek aim to position their advanced cybersecurity solutions to safeguard organisations' critical digital assets against evolving cyber threats.

The agreement, signed by Sumit Dhar, CEO of ORYXLABS, and Sinan Çeçen, COO of Pavo Group marks a significant step in strengthening regional and global cybersecurity capabilities.

Sumit Dhar, ORYXLABS’ CEO, said: “This partnership underscores ORYXLABS’ dedication to expanding our reach and delivering cutting-edge solutions to organisations across Türkiye and the broader region. Together with Pavotek, we are focused on strengthening the region’s cybersecurity landscape while addressing the operational needs of our global clients.”

Sinan Çeçen, COO of Pavo Group added: “Partnering with ORYXLABS strengthens our cybersecurity capabilities and sets a strong example of technological innovation, local manufacturing, and international cooperation. With ORYXLABS' solid presence in the UAE and our own in Türkiye, together we will expand our reach, delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to new markets and enhancing digital resilience across Türkiye, the Middle East, and Africa.”

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

For more information, visit edgegroup.ae.

For media enquiries, please contact:

EDGE Group Press Office

media@edgegroup.ae

+971 55 127 2341; +971 55 358 4520