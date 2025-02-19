Abu Dhabi, UAE: – EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, and Naval Group, an international naval defence player, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to explore potential collaboration opportunities in naval combat systems. Signed at the International Defence Exhibition & Conference 2025 (IDEX 2025), the MoU is aimed at meeting the requirements of modern naval forces around the globe.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director & CEO, EDGE, said: “EDGE places tremendous focus on the development of sophisticated naval systems for national defence requirements in the UAE and for militaries overseas. This strategic collaboration with Naval Group is an important vehicle which will create valuable opportunities for us to hone our experience and expertise, and to expand into existing and untapped markets for commercial success and sustainable growth in our field.”

Pierre Eric Pommellet, Chairman & CEO, Naval Group, stated: “We are very honoured to have the opportunity to team up with EDGE and to pave the way for further cooperation. Naval Group has successfully delivered two GOWIND COMBAT CLASS Ships to UAE Navy in 2023 and 2024 and entered into the National Combat Management System as a pledge of the UAE sovereignty. Now, together with EDGE, we wish to build a new foundation upon which Naval Group and EDGE wish to develop a new cooperation in the naval domain, to innovate and conquer new market shares together.

Attendees can visit EDGE’s diverse portfolio at stand C20 in Hall 5, outdoor stand CP-270, and ADSB at NAVDEX 2025, stand B-022, from 17 to 21 February 2025.

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

As an international naval defence player, Naval Group is a partner for countries seeking to maintain control of their maritime sovereignty. Naval Group develops innovative solutions to meet its customers’ requirements. Present throughout the entire life cycle of vessels, it designs, produces, integrates, supports and upgrades submarines and surface ships, as well as their systems and equipment, up to and including dismantling. It also provides shipyard and naval base services. As a high-tech company, it draws on its outstanding expertise, unique design and production resources and ability to establish strategic partnerships, in particular within the framework of transfers of technology. Ever mindful of the issues of corporate social responsibility (CSR), Naval Group is a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact. With bases on five continents, the group generates revenue of 4,257 billion euros and has 16 325 employees (average annual full-time equivalent workforce - data as of December 31, 2023).