Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, and CMN NAVAL (CMN), a global leader in the design, engineering, and construction of advanced naval and commercial vessels, have signed a strategic teaming agreement to jointly pursue opportunities that will significantly expand their capabilities and market reach across the naval domain. The agreement was signed by Hamad Al Marar, EDGE Group Managing Director & CEO, and Akram I. Safa of CMN NAVAL Shareholder, at the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) 2025, currently being held in Abu Dhabi.

Under the agreement, EDGE and CMN NAVAL will collaborate across multiple domains, including the development of cutting-edge naval platforms, maintenance, and commercial initiatives. This partnership aims to set new benchmarks in naval innovation, leveraging next-generation technologies such as AI-driven autonomous systems, and modular ship designs tailored to meet the specific operational needs of global clients. CMN Naval has been a longstanding partner on the UAE’s naval programmes, including the prestigious Baynunah, a corvette designed by the French shipbuilder.

Hamad Al Marar, EDGE Group Managing Director & CEO, said: “This strategic partnership reinforces EDGE’s commitment to forging powerful alliances that strengthen our position in the global defence sector. By integrating CMN NAVAL’s deep expertise in high-speed vessels, advanced shipbuilding, and tailored solutions with EDGE’s pioneering technological capabilities, we are poised to deliver highly effective, next-generation naval solutions. Our shared vision extends beyond the UAE, with a firm focus on Africa, Asia, and the Americas, ensuring we remain at the forefront of naval innovation.”

Akram I. Safa of CMN NAVAL, added: ‘’CMN NAVAL has a long-standing legacy of delivering state-of-the-art naval vessels to 52 navies worldwide. Our partnership with EDGE marks a transformative step that will shape the future of naval warfare and maritime security. By combining CMN NAVAL’s unparalleled shipbuilding expertise with EDGE’s technological leadership, we are creating a powerhouse capable of delivering bespoke, reverse-engineered solutions to meet the evolving demands of modern naval operations.’’

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold, and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators and international partners while adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics, and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, EDGE consolidates more than 25 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, and Homeland Security.

About CMN NAVAL

CMN NAVAL is a global leader in the design, engineering, and construction of cutting-edge naval vessels, high-speed military boats, and commercial ships. With shipbuilding facilities in France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, CMN NAVAL has built over 3,500 vessels and delivered tailor-made solutions to 52 navies worldwide. The company is at the forefront of integrating AI, automation, and modular engineering to create advanced, future-ready naval platforms that enhance maritime security and operational capability.

