Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – EdfaPay is pleased to announce the official activation of its Smart SoftPOS services in the Saudi market, following the successful completion of the required technical approvals from the Payments Authorization Center at the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), in accordance with the applicable compliance and security standards.

This will enable merchants to accept payments directly on any Android-based smartphone or tablet within the Saudi market, eliminating the need for traditional hardware.

EdfaPay provides a comprehensive infrastructure that empowers banks, SAMA-licensed payment companies, and merchant service providers to expand quickly and efficiently. It allows them to offer flexible payment solutions tailored to serve their clients across various sectors.

The company’s portfolio features an integrated payments ecosystem, including contactless SoftPOS solutions, a secure e-payment gateway, and multiple digital payment channels. These are delivered through a single unified platform designed to offer customizable, flexible solutions with broad support for various payment methods, significantly reducing reliance on traditional payment terminals.

Furthermore, EdfaPay offers API-driven and white-label solutions for banks, fintech companies, and large enterprises. This enables partners to launch branded payment services with their identities, all managed via a unified dashboard.

About EdfaPay:

Founded in 2022 in Riyadh, EdfaPay offers a modern payments infrastructure designed to simplify complex operations and accelerate digital commerce growth. It empowers businesses to accept, process, and manage payments seamlessly across physical, online, and mobile channels.

The company currently operates in multiple markets, including the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), South Asia, and Latin America (LATAM), leveraging strong local expertise combined with global scalability to support the next generation of payment solutions.

More Information:

Website: https://edfapay.com/

X: https://twitter.com/edfa_pay

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/edfapay