Manama, Bahrain: Edamah, the real estate arm of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), has announced the launch of Tivoli Residences, an integral part of the Bilaj Al Jazayer development. This exclusive waterfront property is set to become one of Bahrain’s most prestigious residential addresses, offering a unique blend of modern design and coastal living.

Tivoli Residences are located in the heart of Bilaj Al Jazayer, a premier waterfront development that spans over one million square meters and features a three-kilometer beachfront. In addition to the residential apartments, the development will offer its residents a range of premium amenities, including 24-hour security, concierge services, fitness facilities, and high-end dining and retail options.

Edamah Chairman, His Excellency Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, noted that the launch of Tivoli Residences represents a significant milestone in the transformation of Bilaj Al Jazayer into a leading lifestyle destination. H.E. said "Tivoli Residences is a prime example of Edamah’s strategic approach to real estate development, which focuses on creating high-quality, sustainable projects that meet market demand and support Bahrain’s economic development goals. The Bilaj Al Jazayer project, in particular, stands as a testament to our ability to deliver world-class projects that attract both local and international interest."

The project will benefit from its connectivity to two luxury hotels, the five-star Tivoli and four-star Avani, which are set to open in 2026, and the upcoming Bahrain Surf Park, the first in the MENA region to feature state of the art technology. The park is expected to attract 300,000 visitors annually and will include F&B outlets, a retail store, and event spaces.

Edamah CEO, Chris Calvert, added: “We are proud of the progress made at Bilaj Al Jazayer, and Tivoli Residences is a key part of our vision to create an integrated community that combines luxury, leisure, and convenience. This development not only enhances the appeal of the Bilaj Al Jazayer neighborhood as a vibrant, mixed-use destination, it also presents an exciting opportunity for customers and investors to own branded hotel apartments within this dynamic locale. With this new offering, Edamah invites prospective buyers to secure a space for personal use or as a unique investment in Bahrain’s premier real estate market.”

The sales of Tivoli Residences will be launched at Cityscape Bahrain 2024, which will take place from November 26 to 30. Visitors to the exhibition will have an exclusive opportunity to explore the property and book their units on-site.

About Edamah

Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah) is the real-estate arm of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain. Incorporated in 2006 to manage and expand an assorted portfolio of real-estate in Bahrain, Edamah has established itself as one of the Kingdom’s leading property developers. With an unwavering commitment to its founding principles of quality, efficiency and sustainability, and in line with the highest standards of transparency and corporate governance, Edamah strives to transform the Kingdom’s diverse and dynamic property sector. Edamah’s portfolio will also include projects in the leisure and entertainment and industrial sectors.