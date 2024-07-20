Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE) recently celebrated educational leaders who completed two programs from its Educational Leadership Capability Building Program (ELCP). Under the theme ‘Inspiring Leader’, this four-month program, which ran from August to December 2023, aims to empower school principals and leaders by equipping them with the latest leadership tools and strategies to strengthen the UAE’s education sector.

The initiative saw the participation of 140 leaders from the Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE), including school principals and vice principals from across the UAE. These leaders completed a training that included direct instruction, dialogues, and panel discussions led by a group of academics and experts in the education sector.

The knowledge and skills gained from this program are designed to enable them to keep pace with transformative changes within their institutions and to enhance the roles of teachers and educators through innovative technological skills tailored to meet the diverse needs of the UAE's school education system.

The curriculum focused on four main topics: Pillars of Leadership, which covered principles, values, and self-reflection; From Vision to Implementation, which focused on formulating and implementing a strategic vision for schools; Classroom Empowerment, which addressed teaching and learning leadership along with technology integration; and Educational Process Development, which involved leading comprehensive school improvement and spreading positivity. This comprehensive approach included preparing school plans, implementing initiatives to enhance positive behavior among students, and designing innovative educational environments that encourage continuous education.

H.E. Eng. Mohammed Al Qassim, Director General of Emirates Schools Establishment, said, "The comprehensive program for developing educational leadership aligns perfectly with our vision of nurturing an environment that embraces the highest standards of innovative education. This initiative not only elevates the expertise of our school leaders and teachers but also supports the educational objectives set by our esteemed leadership. At ESE, we are dedicated to continuously investing in every facet of the educational process. We operate under the principle of lifelong learning, striving to achieve the fundamental goals of education, with a special emphasis on empowering our educational leaders and teachers."

Dr. May AlTaee, Vice Chancellor of ECAE, said, "The ELCP is designed to align with the UAE leadership's directives and ECAE’s strategic goals to advance school leadership capabilities across the UAE. This program equips school principals and vice principals with future-forward tools and strategies derived from the latest scientific research and best international practices. Our aim is to enable them to harness innovation and technological advancements in developing strategies that will elevate the educational standards in UAE schools."

“The success of impactful educational programs like ELCP relies on collaborative efforts with our strategic partners and key players in the education sector, including Emirates Schools Establishment. This initiative enriches educational leaders with strategic leadership tools to fulfill their important role in shaping the educational journey and influencing future generations. We are proud of our graduates for their commitment to enhancing their leadership skills and their roles as inspirations in the national education sector,” AlTaee added. .

Launched by ECAE in early 2022, the ELCP is a forward-thinking program established to enhance leadership capabilities within the school education sector in the UAE. Developed by educational leadership experts, this program aims to enhance the qualifications of educational leaders and, thus, the academic and operational frameworks of UAE schools.

About ECAE:

Established in 2007, the Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE) is at the forefront of higher education in the United Arab Emirates. As a leading academic institution, the College's primary mission is to empower educators and cultivate education leaders who are committed to transforming the educational sector. The ECAE prioritizes lifelong learning and continuous development through specialized academic programs, equipping educators with the necessary skills and knowledge needed. Our innovative curricula, and programs are designed to foster a flexible education system adapted to the demands of the present and future, providing the education sector with qualified national educators while contributing to Abu Dhabi Vision 2030 and the UAE Vision 2071.

For more information:

ECAE Contact

Name : Hend Al Shamsi

Head - Marketing and Communication

E mail : marcom@ecae.ac.ae

APCO Contact

Fatin Al Khalil

Media Relations manager

Phone: 00971555432671

E mail : : felkhalil@apcoworldwide.com