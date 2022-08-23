Dubai, UAE: The holidays are fast approaching an end but there are still plenty of hours left on the clock. Get your kids back into the learning groove while keeping the spirit of summer alive at Dubai’s most immersive edutainment experiences, whether a blast from history’s past or mental and physical exercises to keep children on their toes.

Madame Tussauds, Bluewaters

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Audrey Hepburn and, for a limited time only, Mahatma Gandhi are gracing the halls of Madame Tussauds, with Emirati Olympic weightlifting athlete Amna Al Haddad and UAE-born singer Balqees Fathi joining them on Emirati Women’s Day starting 28 August. There’s no better time to introduce little ones to some of the most celebrated icons and pop culture figures and the impact they have had on the world as we know it.

Standard tickets start form AED135 online, but for a truly memorable day out, Madame Tussauds has teamed up with Bluewaters’ popular English eatery The London Project. Starting from AED315, you not only get access to the world-famous wax attraction and unlimited digital photos, but you can also dig into a set menu of classic British fare with a special option for children.

Where: Bluewaters

Museum of Illusions, Al Seef

Optical illusions, brain teasers and hands-on puzzles – there’s no better way to jumpstart young brains for school than giving them a right shock! Dive into more than 60 head-scratching visual, sensory and educational experiences and snap memorable photos in upside-down rooms and amid infinity mirrors. To really get the brain juices pumping, visit the Dilemma World at the Museum of Illusions where a treasure trove of games, wooden puzzles and brain teasers await visitors of all ages. Explore, learn, compete and develop valuable problem-solving skills so children can waltz into the new year with a leg up.

Where: Al Seef

TEPfactor, JBR

Teach children the value of teamwork and determination at TEPfactor, an indoor adventure park housed in the caves of JBR. This hands-on experience features 21 challenges across four categories that test fitness, patience and logic – with plenty of fun packed in. Climb through an obstacle of ropes, cross a rotating cylinder, scale up walls and push limits in a spirited competition of action and adventure.

Where: JBR The Walk

Theatre of Digital Art, Souk Madinat Jumeirah

Immerse children (quite literally) into art and its vibrant history at the Theatre of Digital Art. Located in the charming bazaar-style destination, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, this multimedia experience offers a buzzing calendar of jazz music nights amid serene digital art as well as its highly acclaimed exhibition, “From Monet to Kandinsky. Revolutionary Art,” which covers the most impactful art movements of late 19th and early 20th centuries, including impressionism, pointillism, post-impressionism, cubism and expressionism.

Where: Souk Madinat Jumeirah

Kalemat, Boxpark

While bookstores abound in Dubai, few are like Kalemat. The quaint and cosy shop is home to a vast collection of books by critically acclaimed authors from across the Arab world as well as Arabic translations of global works by William Shakespeare, Gabriel Garcia Marquez and more. Pick up practice books to brush up Arabic language skills or comb through a dedicated English section to catch up on summer reading – it’s a popular spot safeguarding the rich legacy of the local language.

Where: Boxpark

Kidoos, Al Khawaneej Walk

Stimulate your tot’s physical, mental and social development in an action-packed environment at Kidoos. Nestled in the sunlit community shopping destination, Al Khawaneej Walk, this homegrown play area provides interactive facilities and customised programs to boost fitness, creativity and imagination. Rope course adventures and jungle gyms, creative corners and snow parks, interactive games and soft play areas for toddlers, Kidoos unveils a whole world of fun and socialising.

While you’re there, be sure to check out the Intergalactic Summer Camp, which is being hosted by Al Khawaneej Walk in partnership with Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre and Dubai Summer Surprises. Suited for children ages 5 to 14 years, campers will learn about the solar system, gravity and Martian geology before achieving lift-off with a warp-speed ride to Mars. To grant kids access to the experience, parents just need to spend AED50 or more at the mall and present the receipt.

Where: Al Khawaneej Walk

The Outlet Village

The Outlet Village is getting in the back-to-school season spirit with a slew of themed activities and roaming entertainment to captivate the whole family until 4th September. From a fantasy parade and a wonder circus to brain-tickling activities such as hand crafting with recyclable materials and strategy-based games, little ones will be spoilt for choice. While children enjoy all the fun and pour over a host of educational books and digital screens for online games, parents can scope out high-quality outfits and accessories at unbeatable prices available at leading luxury, sports and lifestyle brands across The Outlet Village.

Where: The Outlet Village

-Ends-