Dubai, UAE: "Earth Champs" is an extraordinary collaborative project that brings together the creative talents of 60 remarkable artists and children from around the world with focus on the United Arab Emirates. United under the guidance of Leaders for Environment - LFE ART & CULTURE, this initiative aims to raise crucial awareness about the pressing issue of climate change. Through an exquisite collection of captivating drawings, this book serves as a platform for young voices to express their perspectives and illuminate the profound impact of climate change on our planet.

Drawing inspiration from the shared concern for our environment, "Earth Champs" stands as a testament to the collective efforts of artists, children, and LFE ART & CULTURE, as they tackle the environmental challenges we face today. Each drawing encapsulates the thoughts, emotions, and hopes of these young minds, presenting a poignant narrative that compels readers to take action.

In a world grappling with the consequences of climate change, this collaborative effort serves as a beacon of hope and empowerment. "Earth Champs" serves a dual purpose, not only as a means to raise awareness but also as a way to make a positive impact.

The proceeds from the sale of this book will be dedicated to supporting children in Gaza, a compassionate gesture that demonstrates the commitment to extending love, compassion, and support to those in need.

The significance of this project is further amplified by the endorsement and encouragement from the esteemed UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Recognizing the importance of addressing the challenges faced by children living in Gaza, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has extended his support towards this noble cause. His commitment to fostering a better future for all is a guiding light, inspiring others to actively participate in creating a sustainable and inclusive world.

"Earth Champs" not only captures the essence of the urgent need to address climate change but also highlights how small actions can make a profound difference. By embracing the imagination and creativity of children, this project serves as a powerful catalyst for change. It is a call to action, urging individuals, communities, and nations to come together, protect our planet, and pave the way for a better tomorrow.

Together, let us champion the Earth and work towards a sustainable future for generations to come.

ABOUT LFE

LFE is a pioneering art and culture institution that focuses on researching, promoting and supporting kids artists, and on education, event management, and the preservation of international art and culture. By providing a platform for kids artists and hosting museum-quality exhibitions, LFE strives to bridge cultural divides and promote understanding and appreciation of diverse artistic traditions from around the world. Through educational programs and events, LFE also inspires and engages kids of all ages and backgrounds to explore and celebrate the beauty and richness of art and culture.

Our mission is to promote and preserve the rich heritage of kids artists and culture, and to facilitate cultural exchange and intellectual growth. We strive to be a beacon of innovation and progress and to cultivate a community of think-ers, creators, and visionaries.

By curating and conserving important works of art created by kids, engaging in research and education focused on kids art and culture, hosting exhibitions and events featuring the work of young artists, collaborating with communities and artists, documenting and archiving the stories and work of young artists, and providing culturally immersive experiences targeted towards kids, we aim to deepen the understanding and appreciation of kids art and culture.

Our goal is to bridge the gap between the kids art scene and the rest of the world, and to create a platform for cultural exchange and collaboration that fosters intellectual curiosity, inspires creativity, and elevates the work of young artists. Through our dedication and commitment, we aim to make a lasting impact on the advancement of kids' culture.