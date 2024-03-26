E7 continues to extend its reach beyond the UAE and the Middle East, now providing security, printing and sustainable packaging solutions to clients in 25 countries

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: E7 Group PJSC (“E7” or “the Group”), a provider of commercial printing, security solutions, sustainable packaging and distribution services, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (Ticker: E7), today announced the signing of three security solutions contracts, further confirming its credentials as a leading provider in this sector.

The newly signed one-year contracts, with a combined value of nearly AED 12.9 milion, cover the manufacture and supply of state-of-the-art electronic identification (eID) and driving license ID solutions to three countries in Africa and LATAM. These new contract wins further extend the group’s reach beyond the UAE and Middle East as it adds to its network of governmental and private sector clients. E7 now manufactures and delivers world-class products to 25 countries, driven by its high-growth security solutions and sustainable packaging segments.

E7 Security, the Group’s dedicated security solutions segment, is a leading provider of technology-enabled security solutions. E7 designs and produces national IDs, passports, and various security documents for Governments, telecommunications, banking and other sectors. Additionally,E7 Security specializes in providing customized end-to-end security solutions to address diverse security requirements. E7’s security solutions segment is the primary growth driver for the group, characterized by continuous expansion of its client base and ongoing exploration of opportunities in biometrics, digital identity solutions, and full systems integration.

Commenting on the new contracts, Ali Saif Ali Abdulla Alnuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of E7 Group, said: “We are thrilled to secure these new contracts, which reaffirm our dedication to innovation and our leading position in the security sector. These three contracts mark another milestone for E7 Group as we expand our global reach and broaden our portfolio of security solutions. "

"E7 Group is committed to opening new opportunities in the security solutions segment and growing our portfolio to capture a larger share of the value chain. By diversifying our product offerings and serving an expanding international clientele, we are well-positioned to seize further growth opportunities in 2024 and beyond."

E7 Group’s growth in 2024 is being enabled by a clear strategy across its four segments and its strong financial position, enabled by its landmark listing on ADX in 2023 via the UAE’s first-ever de-SPAC listing.

E7 Group recently announced its FY 2023 financial results, posting an 11% increase in annual revenue to AED 651.9 million and a 106% increase in operational net profit1 to AED 140.3 million. The Group ended 2023 with AED 1.29 billion cash, and it is well-positioned to deliver on its organic and inorganic growth objectives.

About E7 Group

Established in 2006 in Abu Dhabi, E7 Group (E7) is a leading company operating across four key segments: security solutions, commercial printing, distribution, and sustainable packaging. E7 has a strong track record of utilizing best-in-class technology to create customized solutions for customers. Today, the company is expanding its services and capabilities in the security solutions and sustainable packaging domains, further strengthening its position as an integrated services provider to customers including governments, enterprises and financial institutions. For more information, visit www.e7group.ae.

IR and Media contact:

Stephen Smith

Senior Vice President – Teneo

E7group@teneo.com

M: +971 58 546 1588