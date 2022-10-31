The launch of four products compliments the company's new brand identity, conveying its renewed ambition towards a new digital-first era

Dubai, UAE - Anchanto, the Singapore-headquartered B2B software-as-a-service (SaaS) company specializing in e-commerce technology, has announced an upgrade to its suite of solutions and a refreshed identity as it continues its global expansion. With highly stable e-commerce and logistics platforms built to handle massive volumes for enterprise customers, Anchanto is a preferred solution partner in enabling more brands unlock the power of e-commerce and digitise their logistics operations.

The technology company has captured the attention of several UAE brands including Emirates Post, Transcorp, Smart Skills, and Ayul International. Anchanto has also concurrently expanded and launched operations in the United Kingdom, France, and South Korea, and is now taking steps to explore new markets in the Middle East.

Vaibhav Dabhade, Co-Founder and CEO of Anchanto said: “Today, all commerce is e-commerce. We've looked ahead to realize our customers and prospects' pressing need of new solutions to manage their evolving business operations within their respective markets. Therefore, we built a modular, scalable, and integrated portfolio of solutions for e-commerce and logistics-oriented businesses operating in evolving markets."

Anchanto believes that e-commerce is becoming the norm, and businesses around the world would require purpose-built platforms and scalable technology to simplify their sales and logistics operations. As a response, the company introduced a holistic range of products, that includes four innovative platforms to compliment the sector's fast-paced growth.

Anchanto Digital Shelf is created to capture live performance marketplace data of businesses and their competitors for comparison and quick action. Anchanto Operations Experience helps businesses position themselves with their own technology, reduce white labelling costs, and speed up B2B onboarding. Anchanto Control Tower has been developed for businesses working with multiple carriers to help them identify issues across the supply chain and promptly address them. Anchanto Parcel Tracking tracks parcels and provides buyers with real-time tracking details.

The company has also unveiled a new logo and colour scheme to bring its entire solutions portfolio under an easily identifiable umbrella. According to Abhimanyu Kashikar, COO & Co-Founder, “As our organization grows into new markets, we transition from being an SEA-centric one to one that operates globally. Our products were only recognized individually, and we wanted to emphasize their integrative nature.”

Incorporated in 2011, Anchanto is a global SaaS technology company headquartered in Singapore that helps Brands, e-Distributors, e-Commerce enablers, Retailers, Third-party logistics providers, streamline and manage highly successful end-to-end e-Commerce operations.

