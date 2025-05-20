Abu Dhabi – e& UAE has launched the region’s first commercial 5G network slicing product for business customers over its cutting-edge standalone network. Revolutionising connectivity, this pioneering solution delivers tailored, ultra-reliable 5G to meet the evolving needs of industries and organisations across the public and private sectors.

5G slicing empowers e& UAE’s world-class commercial 5G network by partitioning it into multiple virtual networks (slices), each powered by dedicated network resources. This innovation enables businesses in diverse industries such as manunfacturing, public safety and port facilities to optimise performance for their business critical applications.

The introduction of custom slices will meet specific industry demands, ranging from low latency to robust Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for smart infrastructure. These dedicated network resources will also guarantee peak performance for critical operations.

Oscar Garcia, Senior Vice President, Business Marketing and Product Innovation, e& UAE, said: “By introducing 5G network slicing, e& UAE is delivering on its commitment to building innovative connectivity products and solutions that drive digital transformation across industries. With 5G network slicing, organisations can leverage on end-to-end reserved capacity to achieve guaranteed performance for critical operations. The solution is set to enable industry-specific use cases with the reliability and flexibility required for essential applications.”

e& UAE offers businesses flexible options to suit their needs, including 5G slicing bandwidth-based packages, which provides tailored connectivity speeds to match specific use case requirements, and an industrial 5G Customer End Device (CPE), which acts as a dedicated access point, ensuring seamless integration and reliable performance for the subscribed network slice.

Even though slices share the same physical network, they are isolated from each other in terms of traffic and data. This isolation ensures that the performance of a slice is not affected by the demands of other users on the shared network, ensuring secure and reliable service for businesses.

As the region’s first operator to launch a 5G network slicing solution with predefined bandwidths and plans, e& UAE is unlocking the full potential of reliable connectivity across the UAE. This game-changing technology bridges the gap between standard 5G services and complex private network infrastructures, offering an agile, cost-effective solution for today’s digital landscape.

By enabling businesses to craft multiple virtual networks tailored to specific applications and critical use cases, e& UAE ensures organisations meet their unique requirements with precision and unmatched reliability, paving the way for a smarter, more connected future.

