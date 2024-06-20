Copilot for Microsoft 365 unlocks productivity and unleashes creativity, while benefitting from security provided by the trusted Microsoft cloud.

e& UAE offers expert guidance, seamless integrations, and round-the-clock support.

Abu Dhabi: – e& UAE today announced it will bring Copilot for Microsoft M365, the transformative AI tool, to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and enterprises. Copilot is an AI-powered assistant that integrates with various Microsoft 365 applications, seamlessly boosting productivity, creativity, and overall workflow efficiency, while extending the data privacy and security of the Microsoft cloud.

As a certified partner of Copilot for Microsoft M365 in the UAE, e& UAE offers businesses expert guidance, seamless integrations, and round-the-clock support, ensuring continuity. e& UAE offers a one-stop service, including the convenience of a single invoice and consultative sales support through its specialised team.

Oscar Garcia, Senior Vice President of Business Marketing and Product Innovation, e& UAE, said: “We are committed to driving the growth and success of businesses across the UAE. Innovative solutions, such as Microsoft Copilot, are designed to accelerate their digital transformation, amplify employee productivity, and optimise operational efficiency.

““Microsoft’s Copilot for M365 is an AI-powered productivity tool that is set to revolutionise the way businesses operate. By harnessing the power of generative AI, Copilot empowers enterprises of all sizes and across multiple sectors to enhance their productivity and efficiency across a large number of use cases, from email management to meeting facilitation, learning and training, workflow simplification, accessibility enhancements among others.”

Additionally, workshops and webinars are being conducted in collaboration with Microsoft to demonstrate how Copilot can boost productivity and drive business success.

Yvonne Chebib, Global Partner Solutions lead, Microsoft UAE, said: “AI tools like Microsoft Copilot can greatly enhance the productivity and efficiency of employees, but they also require the right skills and mindset to leverage them effectively. Business leaders need to adopt a more agile approach to skilling their workforce and enabling them to use AI in a strategic and secure way. Otherwise, they risk missing out on the full potential of AI and the benefits it can bring to their organization such as enhanced cybersecurity and data privacy.”

Microsoft’s Copilot for M365 is an AI-powered productivity tool that streamlines workflow, document creation, and data analysis. It integrates with Word, Excel, Outlook, and Teams, and automates repetitive tasks, provides intelligent insights, and fosters collaboration. Copilot also captures and summarises meeting minutes, provides personalised learning, and improves work quality and productivity. According to Microsoft, 77 per cent of employees did not want to give up using Copilot, showing its transformative impact in the modern workplace.

Microsoft Copilot is available for AED1,323 per year: https://www.etisalat.ae/en/smb/marketplace/productivity/microsoft-copilot.html.

About e& UAE

e& UAE embodies the telecom arm of e& in the UAE, with a mission to maximise stakeholder value, deliver an unparalleled customer experience and optimise business performance for sustainable growth and success.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE will grow core and digital services, enriching consumer value propositions with digital services catering to new consumer lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming.

e& UAE will continue to act as a trusted partner to enterprises in meeting their connectivity needs and beyond.

Bolstering its leadership position as a digital telco that champions customers in a hyper-connected digital world, e& UAE will pivot the new sustainable demand into future spaces such as private networks, autonomous vehicles, and AI.

To learn more about e& UAE, please visit: https://www.etisalat.ae.