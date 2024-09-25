Abu Dhabi – e& UAE has unveiled 'Care Plus,' a support service designed specifically for business customers, a pioneering offering that empowers businesses to tailor their support levels precisely to their unique requirements and critical priorities.

Care Plus is a service that allows customers flexibility to customise their support experience. Businesses can choose from a range of premium support packages and features, ensuring their specific needs are met with the highest level of care and responsiveness.

Care Plus is the latest addition to e& UAE comprehensive business-to-business (B2B) portfolio of managed services. As the initial layer, it provides an essential foundation that supports businesses from the ground up, evolving until reaching full-fledged managed services delivered by a team of experts and the latest technologies. This ensures that e& UAE’s customers can focus on their core business activities without worrying about their network and infrastructure environment.

Marwan Al Zaabi, Vice President of Business Care, e& UAE, said: “With Care Plus, we are not just responding to customer needs—we are anticipating them and setting a new standard in customer support within the MENA region’s telecommunications industry. This service is a testament to e& UAE’s relentless commitment to innovation and our unwavering focus on delivering exceptional experiences for our B2B clients."

Key benefits of the 'Care Plus' service include:

Dedicated team to provide personalised, priority support for Care Plus customers

Accelerated resolution of technical and billing issues

Tailored features and services to address specific business requirements

Seamless integration with customers' operations for maximum efficiency

The launch of 'Care Plus' has already generated considerable excitement and positive feedback from the business community, underscoring e& UAE's position as the leading provider of transformative managed services in the region.

e& UAE continues to innovate and expand its comprehensive B2B service offerings to support businesses across the region. Care Plus represents e& UAE’s dedication to delivering top-tier managed services that meet the evolving demands of its diverse clientele.

By placing its customers at the heart of innovation, e& UAE is redefining the standards of customer support in the industry, focusing on empowering businesses and enabling their success.

For more information about Care Plus and its business benefits, please visit the e& UAE website.

About e& UAE

e& UAE embodies the telecom arm of e& in the UAE, with a mission to maximise stakeholder value, deliver an unparalleled customer experience and optimise business performance for sustainable growth and success.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE will grow core and digital services, enriching consumer value propositions with digital services catering to new consumer lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming.

e& UAE will continue to act as a trusted partner to enterprises in meeting their connectivity needs and beyond.

Bolstering its leadership position as a digital telco that champions customers in a hyper-connected digital world, e& UAE will pivot the new sustainable demand into future spaces such as private networks, autonomous vehicles, and AI.

To learn more about e& UAE, please visit: https://www.etisalat.ae.