Cairo: e& Egypt has announced the rebranding of its subsidiary, e& Global Services, to become e& CX Solutions Egypt, in a strategic step that represents a significant milestone in the company’s journey. This rebranding reflects its new vision as a consulting partner and provider of integrated customer experience solutions.

This change comes as part of a comprehensive plan to evolve the business model, moving beyond the traditional concept of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) towards providing integrated strategic consulting and implementing customer experience (CX) solutions. The new model enables companies to design and deliver sustainable and interactive customer experiences, powered by data analytics and artificial intelligence, where every interaction creates added value. The new identity marks a real shift towards positioning the company as a strategic partner in shaping and developing the customer digital journey—rather than acting solely as a service provider.

This step reflects e& CX Solutions Egypt’s commitment to delivering solutions backed by advanced intellectual vision, redefining the relationship between businesses and their customers by creating impactful communication that strengthens loyalty, engagement, and user experience. This approach responds to market changes and enhances enterprise clients’ competitiveness in fast-paced business environments.

Commenting on the rebranding, Sherif Attia, CEO of e& CX Solutions Egypt, expressed his pride in launching the new identity, confirming that this change represents a qualitative leap in the company’s journey towards the future.

"This new identity reflects our deep vision to rebuild the customer experience on smarter, more connected, and more impactful foundations. We do not just provide traditional services; we deliver insights and consulting that enhance companies’ ability to achieve growth and true digital transformation," Attia said.

He added: "We believe the future of the outsourcing and customer experience industry will be built on the ability of companies to create personalized experiences, foster long-term loyalty, and turn every interaction into an opportunity. From this perspective, we are committed to delivering a flexible and effective business model that meets the needs of diverse markets, while leveraging the power of the e& brand to build strategic partnerships and deliver real value to our clients."

e& CX Solutions Egypt offers a wide range of services, including contact centre solutions, outsourcing, operational consulting, HR management services, and advanced digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, knowledge management, robotics, and data analytics. The company is distinguished by its ability to integrate human and technological capabilities to deliver tailored experiences that reflect the needs of each client.

The new vision is launched from Egypt as a main operations hub, alongside its strong presence in the UAE, with an ambitious expansion plan covering the Gulf markets, Europe, and the United States. The company is working to build an ecosystem of businesses capable of creating added value in digital innovation, customer experience, and enterprise transformation across high-growth markets.

Over the past three years, the company has achieved a compound annual growth rate of 48%, reflecting the strength of its operating model and the value it delivers. It currently serves more than 50 million customers across various sectors through a specialized team of over 10,000 employees in Egypt and the UAE, with plans to expand soon into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This highly skilled workforce is equipped with world-class expertise that enables the company to provide global-standard services and strengthen clients’ positions in their markets.

The rebranding to e& CX Solutions Egypt comes as part of the company’s strategic direction to redefine the future of digital communication and customer experience. This step represents a practical model of that vision, positioning the company not only as a traditional service provider, but as a regional hub for innovation, consulting, and world-class customer experience solutions.