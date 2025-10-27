DWS today announced the strengthening of its presence in the Middle East with the opening of an office in ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, having secured a Financial Services Permission (FSP) from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM to operate as a Category 4 regulated firm.

This latest milestone sees DWS, with over EUR 1 trillion in total assets under management (as of 30 June 2025), establish a regional presence under ADGM’s progressive regulatory framework, with end-to-end set-up support from the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), marking a significant step forward for DWS to offer comprehensive investment solutions in the Middle East.

Stefan Hoops, CEO at DWS said: “The Middle East is a strategic growth area for DWS as we look to capitalise on our position as the gateway to Europe, linking clients, markets and opportunities across borders in a region that is future-focused and highly sophisticated”.

Abu Dhabi is a key location in a region which has established itself as a global hub for finance, innovation and investment. Joe Kiwan will relocate from Paris to Abu Dhabi to serve as the Senior Executive Officer of the DWS ADGM branch. He will continue in his current role as Head of Coverage for the Middle East & Africa, focusing on regional strategy, client relationships and strategic partnerships.

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer at ADGM said, “We congratulate DWS, one of the world’s leading asset managers, on receiving their FSP from the FSRA of ADGM. This milestone reflects both the firm’s ambition and the strength of ADGM’s robust, progressive, and internationally recognised regulatory framework. As a leading international financial centre, ADGM offers asset managers a dynamic ecosystem with access to global investors, innovative structures, and a collaborative community that fosters sustainable growth. We are delighted to welcome DWS to our dynamic ecosystem and are confident they will make a valuable contribution to the continued development and diversification of Abu Dhabi’s asset management landscape."

“The establishment of DWS’s first presence in the MENA region in Abu Dhabi underscores the emirate’s enduring role as a predominant centre of capital and connectivity. We are proud to have supported DWS in marking its entry into the region, in line with our commitment to fostering the growth of world-class institutions within Abu Dhabi’s dynamic financial landscape.” said Khalifa Al Mahmoud, Acting Director - Investor Attraction at ADIO.

