Dun & Bradstreet and Qatar Development Bank have advanced their partnership further as the bank will be utilizing D&B’s credit and compliance risk management solutions and sales and research platforms to transform the business decisioning processes of the Export Credit Insurance and Credit Risk Departments.

Dun & Bradstreet Qatar Country Head, George Hajji said “it brings me immense gratitude to welcome this advancement between Dun & Bradstreet and Qatar Development Bank.

“As a rising economic and financial hub, Qatar offers immense opportunities to businesses and Dun & Bradstreet is ready to offer all kind of support to companies.

“We at Dun & Bradstreet are delighted to assist QDB’s Business decisioning process, risk mitigation, financial planning, supplier intelligence & research.”

Key Highlights of this Partnership:

Qatar Development Bank will be utilizing Dun & Bradstreet’s global database to enhance business performance and resolve issues affecting the risk, finance, and research teams through the following solutions:

D&B Finance Analytics: is a comprehensive solution that leverages data and advanced analytics to help businesses manage credit risk, improve cash flow, and enhance decision-making. By offering real-time insights into customer behavior and financial health, it enables companies to optimize their working capital and reduce exposure to bad debt.

D&B Hoovers: is a powerful sales & research intelligence platform that provides businesses with in-depth company profiles, industry insights, and real-time data to drive lead generation and sales growth. By combining advanced analytics with extensive business information, it helps users identify key prospects and make informed decisions for strategic targeting.

D&B Supplier Risk Analytics: offers businesses real-time insights into supplier performance and potential risks across their supply chain. By leveraging data and predictive analytics, it helps organizations mitigate supply chain disruptions and make informed procurement decisions to ensure continuity and resilience.

About Dun & Bradstreet:

Dun & Bradstreet’s data and insights help improve business performance. Over 90% of the Fortune 500, and companies of all sizes around the world, rely on Dun & Bradstreet to help grow and protect their businesses. The market-leading solutions for data and insights are a critical factor to drive revenue acceleration, manage risk, lower cost and business transformation. Global businesses of all sizes rely on D&B’s data, insights & analytics.

About Qatar Development Bank:

Qatar Development Bank (QDB), previously known as Qatar Industrial Development Bank, was established in Qatar in 1997 by Emiri Decree No. 14 as a developmental organization with the primary objective of fueling industrial growth and driving the private sector’s economic diversification. Over two decades of transformation, QDB has reinvented itself to become the main supporting arm for Qatar’s private sector and a powerful catalyst for socio-economic development through three access-based pillars to SME and private-enterprise support: Access to Finance, Access to Markets, and Access to Capability.

The Bank’s whole-journey support system covers various financing schemes and consultation services that include marketing, legal advice, booking, mentoring and development, grants and accreditation, and capacity-building platforms. This has allowed QDB to become the SME’s growth partner from ideation to fruition, meeting their aspirations at every stage in order to compete at the national and global levels, while improving the economic development cycle and bringing the country closer to realizing its national vision for 2030.

Today, the Bank and its subsidiaries are building on Qatar’s rich legacy of socio-economic achievements by taking a brave leap into the future and focusing on the digital transformation of the country’s SME and business ecosystems to usher entrepreneurs and SMEs into the new economy, embrace emerging opportunities, and steadily transform QDB into a digital bank of the future and a lighthouse that leads the way for financial and developmental institutions across the region and beyond. For more information, please visit QDB.qa