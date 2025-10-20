RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA — Dun & Bradstreet South Asia Middle East Africa announced a series of enhancements to its premium sales and lead generation platform, D&B Hoovers™, designed to empower sales teams with advanced AI-driven tools to qualify, and engage high-value prospects more efficiently.

Over the past year, D&B Hoovers™ introduced multiple new capabilities that harness the power of artificial intelligence, intent data, and sales intelligence to help businesses accelerate revenue growth and strengthen customer engagement.

Key innovations include:

AI and Analytics Integration

Through D&B Labs, Smart Search AI, Smart Mail AI, Visitor Intelligence, Bombora Intent, and Prospect Scoring, customers can combine proprietary data with generative AI to build targeted lead lists, craft tailored outreach, identify website visitors, and prioritize prospects based on similarity to existing clients.

Expanded CRM Connectivity

In addition to Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics, D&B Hoovers™ now connects directly with HubSpot CRM, reducing the need for toggling between platforms and third-party applications.

Enhanced Accessibility

The D&B Hoovers™ Everywhere Google Chrome extension enables users to access sales intelligence while browsing, while the new bulk upload functionality supports up to 1 million companies with D-U-N-S® Numbers, offering powerful mapping capabilities.

D&B Hoovers™ continues to serve as a critical solution for sales intelligence, supporting companies worldwide in accelerating pipeline development and building stronger customer relationships.

To learn more about the new capabilities in D&B Hoovers™, visit this page.

