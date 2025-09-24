Dubai, UAE – Addressing UAE Government’s priority to enhance road safety, Dulsco People, part of Dulsco Group and a leading provider of workforce solutions, has introduced a Transforming Defensive Driving with Digital Innovation, an AI- and Metaverse- driven driver safety programme with a QR Code Driver Passport. Launched in June 2025, this initiative is raising fleet safety standards and reshaping operational performance across the nation.

Delivered through DigiSkills’ immersive heads-up-display (HUB), Dulsco People’s digital learning and assessment platform is developed in partnership with Connected Safety Net (CSN). The initiative combines digital micro learning, psychometric assessment, dynamic performance tracking, personalised learning paths, and continuous upskilling to ensure drivers remain agile, capable, and prepared for the demands of modern road conditions. The QR-enabled Driver Passport, updated weekly through CSN dashboards, ensures complete visibility into compliance, training history, and performance.

Individual risk profiling is at the heart of the system. Psychometric assessments identify each driver’s risk profile and behavioural tendencies, while AI-powered performance tracking monitors acceleration, braking, lane handling and speed. Predictive analytics flag potential risks before incidents occur and a real-time feedback loop enables immediate communication between drivers, managers and trainers – ensuring sustained alertness and continual improvement. The next phase would be Metaverse training system, providing an augmented, real-world simulation environment where drivers can practice and refine their defensive driving skills.

The programme has trained 251 drivers, with plans to expand to 600+ driver by end of the year.

Antony Marke, CEO of Dulsco People, said: “Safety is a key priority for Dulsco People, and we are committed to protecting our drivers, passengers and the communities we serve. Traditional training too often relies on one-off compliance sessions, lacks real-time feedback and fails to engage drivers meaningfully. Our approach changes the game, integrating AI analytics, continuous monitoring and personalised learning into a single system, turning every driver into a certified specialist and safety ambassador.”

Paul Richardson, Group Managing Director, Connected Safety Net, speaking about the strategic partnership stated, “At Connected Safety Net, we are extremely proud of our collaboration with Dulsco People, one of our most prestigious clients. Their passion for continuous innovation and improvement – and their eagerness to embrace technology for real business transformation – makes this partnership truly special. We look forward to continuing to support Dulsco People and drive even greater safety outcomes together.”

The initiative is part of Dulsco People’s wider commitment to a strong organisational safety culture. Earlier the company had implemented a comprehensive Safety Management System (SMS), introduced the DriveSafe Telematics (GreenRoad) behavioural tool to enhance passenger experience and fuel efficiency and invest in Save Fast, a cloud-based solution aimed at achieving zero workplace accidents, lowering insurance premiums and streamlining audits, incidents reporting and new-miss tracking. By bringing together the strengths of CSN and GreenRoad, Dulsco People is setting a new benchmark for fleet safety in the UAE.

About Dulsco People

Dulsco People, part of Dulsco Group, has been at the heart of nation-building since 1935, earning a reputation as a leading provider of people solutions in the UAE. We are committed to advancing worker health, welfare, and productivity—benefiting not only our clients but also the communities we serve. Every deployment is backed by internationally aligned health and safety standards, robust technical training, and continuous upskilling.

As a trusted partner to both government and private sectors, we power the workforce that drives growth and prosperity across the nation. From land to sea to air—whatever your business—we ensure you have the right people, at the right time, in the right place.

About Connected Safety Net

Connected Safety Net is a UK-based software company specializing in cloud-based health, safety, and compliance solutions. Their modular SaaS platform helps organizations digitize incident reporting, audits, training, and more – all with a focus on real-time data and automation. Customers consistently see a return on investment within 4–6 months of implementing Connected Safety Net, as the platform streamlines processes and delivers actionable insights for safer, more efficient operations.

