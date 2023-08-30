DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: UAE-based Dulsco Group, a leader in People Solutions, Environmental Solutions, Talent Solutions and Energy Recruitment Solutions, has entered into an employee outsourcing partnership with Smart Box Industries, the region’s pioneering modular construction company.

Under the two-year agreement, 30 skilled employees including drivers, painters, fabricators, welders and electricians – will transfer to Dulsco’s employment hubs. The team members will continue to work exclusively for Smart Box.

Dulsco People operates in a wide and diverse range of sectors, including logistics, manufacturing, aviation, agriculture, construction, commerce and oil and gas. Dubai-based Smart Box has delivered more than 600 successful projects, including Dubai’s Last Exit, the DP World Innovation Centre and Dubai Creek Harbour’s dining and entertainment district, since it began operations 25 years ago.

Antony Marke, Chief Operating Officer, Dulsco People, said: “We are delighted to add Smart Box to our growing list of clients. Dulsco People is renowned for employing, training and retaining candidates, offering trusted, end to end services that empower governments and organisations large and small to unlock their teams’ full potential. We look forward to applying our unmatched expertise and innovation in this exciting new partnership.”

Arjun Menon, Chief Executive Offer, Smart Box Industries, said: “Our mission is to deliver superior modular construction that positively transforms communities. We’re driven by a relentless pursuit of excellence, leveraging quality education, innovative technology, eco-friendly solutions and a brilliant workforce. We are pleased to partner with Dulsco who, with their unrivalled experience, expertise and approach, will bring out the very best in our people.”

Smart Box team members will live at Dulsco’s state-of-the-art accommodation, which features sports and recreational facilities, comprehensive medical services and wellbeing-related benefits.

“Comfortable, welcoming accommodation is essential to wellness and happiness, which in turn leads to increased productivity and efficiency for our clients,” said Antony Marke. “We are honoured to be officially recognised as leading the way in raising accommodation standards, and proudly operate nearly 20 complexes across the UAE.”

Dulsco People’s end-to-end services include job-specific recruitment, onboarding, training, welfare, employee lifecycle management and compliance, with a solution-focused approach that helps clients meet their own – or government-imposed targets in relation to diversity, sustainability, Emiratisation and more.

The company also continues to invest in new initiatives covering safety, training, education and career development, including safety telematics and initiatives, which has created a culture that priorities safe driving and secure commuting. Other initiatives include the Dulsco Training Academy, which educates teams on operating industrial vehicles safely, and language courses to improve English proficiency and enhance career prospects.

Contact Info

prteam@thebrillcollective.com

About Dulsco Group

Dulsco Group is a UAE-born integrated solutions provider with a portfolio of businesses comprising: Dulsco Environment, Dulsco People, Parisima and Advance Global Recruitment (AGR).

Launched in 1935 as a workforce solutions provider, Dulsco has evolved to become a leader in People Solutions, Environmental Solutions and Talent Solutions, servicing over 3,500 clients across a range of sectors.

About Smart Box Industries

Smart Box Industries is the Middle East’s leader in modular construction with shipping containers. Based in Dubai and operating globally, the company has served hundreds of clients for the last 25 years, with more than 600 successful projects under its belt. Smart Box designs, manufactures, transports and installs permanent and temporary archiectural projects worldwide, delivering high quality, high speed construction projects across a wealth of industries. The company is trusted by a diverse range of high profile clients, including government organisations, master developers, hospitality operators and events organisers.